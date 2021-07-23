JOBS ALERT: 30 new employees over the next three years at VisionID in Tipperary

VisionID, a leading systems integrator and managed service provider in south Tipperary, has launched their very own corporate academy.

The VisionID Academy offers tailored programmes in career areas such as sales, IT and operations with progress into full-time roles in VisionID.

According to a McKinsey & Company study, businesses have surprised themselves with the speed and success of their digital initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On average, digital transformation has made the equivalent of seven years of progress in a matter of months.

In line with these trends VisionID has been doing extensive work on developing our portfolio so we can support our customers through this change.

As a result of adding to our portfolio VisionID has hired 10 new employees through the pandemic and looks to sustain this growth by hiring 30 new employees in the next three years.

These programmes are tailored to the individual based on experience and areas of interest.

VisionID’s entry level programmes are suited to those with no relevant qualification but a desire to learn more about VisionID and the industry.

Whilst their intermediate and senior programmes are designed for people coming from university or who have previously worked in their specified interest area before. The programmes are ICT accredited up to the equivalent of a Level 8.

To celebrate the launch of the VisionID Academy, VisionID are inviting those who are interested to attend their Virtual Open Days on August 4 and 18.

Those who attend the open days will get a full overview of VisionID and the VisionID Academy, while also engaging with VisionID Employees and Managers based in your area of interest

In 2019, VisionID was proudly named the winners of the award for Best Employer for Training, Development and Well Being, at the Tipperary Business Awards.

“Since opening its doors in 2000, VisionID has made the training and development of our employees a top priority and opening an academy has been a goal of ours for years,” said Robert Jones, Managing Director at VisionID.

At VisionID, our mission is to optimise businesses operational efficiency and productivity by connecting our client’s physical and digital operations. We provide our clients with complete visibility of their critical assets and information.

We do this by continuously innovating, driving disruptive solutions and investing in our high calibre dedicated team.

The VisionID academy hopes to start welcoming prospects from later in the summer of 2021.