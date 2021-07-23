JOBS ALERT: Do you have what it takes? Kare Plus – Care with a 'K' Care with a difference!

JOBS ALERT
Kare Plus is a rapidly expanding network of locally owned homecare offices, providing a full range of homecare and healthcare services to our clients in their communities.
Kare Plus was originally founded in 1989 in the United Kingdom and has since grown to be a leading provider of services to clients all across the country.
A new office is now open in Clonmel, Tipperary covers the south Tipperary & Waterford regions.
As a HSE-approved provider, we pride ourselves on offering the highest quality of care and support services nationwide.
Kare Plus offers excellent hourly rate from €13 per hour, free garda vetting, in-house training, paid shadowing, free uniform, travel expenses, flexible hours & continuous support.
Do you have what it takes to join our team and make a difference?
Email your CV to waterfordsouthtipperary@kareplus.ie or call us on 052 614 6230 for more information
