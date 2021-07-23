Search our Archive

23/07/2021

JOBS: 'We are seeking electricians for the SMART Metering project in the Munster region'

TLI Group is a utility infrastructure consultancy and construction company, operating extensively within the utilities sector in Ireland, and the UK. Designing and building overhead power lines, electrical substations and Telecom Networks are the company’s core expertise. 

Since inception, TLI Group has executed countless projects within this field and has always delivered works of utmost quality and integrity.

Building on its vast experience and having a highly qualified & skilled workforce has made it possible for the company to expand its portfolio. We also deliver comprehensive contracts involving the securing of planning permission, design, construction, refurbishment, and maintenance of renewable solar and windfarm network connections to the national grid.

TLI Group plays a leading role in promoting the development of the utility infrastructure and thus providing a safe, reliable, and sustainable network for future generations. 

We are currently seeking electricians for the SMART Metering project in the Munster region. The role will involve carrying out electrical upgrades to domestic electricity meters. Company van, fuel card, phone, tablet, and all tools will be provided.

Candidate Requirements:

Level 6 Craft Certification
Full Driving License
Safe pass
For more information or to apply please visit www.tli.ie/careers

