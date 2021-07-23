Applicants sought for position of General Manager at massive Recreation Centre in Tipp

JOBS ALERT
The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town was established in 1987 to offer the people of Tipperary Town and surrounding areas the latest in health & recreation services.
It boasts a vast range of state-of the-art health and recreation facilities including a gym, full sized FIFA Approved 3G all Astro turf pitch, multi-Purpose main hall, fitness classes, personal training, strength & conditioning, racquet and squash ball courts, flood-lit tennis courts, running track, fitness suite and a multi-purpose lounge area.
We offer special rates to students, over 55s, special disability and disadvantaged groups.
We have an open door policy thus enabling people from all walks of life to use our facilities.
We are a non-profit organization run by a voluntary Board of Management.
We are inviting applicants for the position of General Manager of the Recreation Centre.
The successful applicant appointed will have a strong commitment to the ethos and work of leisure management and will have outstanding leadership, communication, management capabilities with a strong business development background.
For all queries or questions please contact: canonhayesapplications@gmail.com
More News
Carrick on Suir AC athletes. Back row: Miguel Ponce De Leon, Eddie Flynn, Eugene O’Keeffe. Front: row: Keith Fraher, Tim Treacy and Liam Fielding
Deputy Martin Browne with Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chair; Tim Cullinan, IFA president, and Padraig Stapleton, North Tipperary IFA forestry chair, at the protest
Gráinne Dwyer has been starring with the Irish senior women's basketball team at the European Championship for Small Countries in Cyprus
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.