23/07/2021

Applicants sought for position of General Manager at massive Recreation Centre in Tipp

news@nationalist.ie

The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town was established in 1987 to offer the people of Tipperary Town and surrounding areas the latest in health & recreation services.

It boasts a vast range of state-of the-art health and recreation facilities including a gym, full sized FIFA Approved 3G all Astro turf pitch, multi-Purpose main hall, fitness classes, personal training, strength & conditioning, racquet and squash ball courts, flood-lit tennis courts, running track, fitness suite and a multi-purpose lounge area.

We offer special rates to students, over 55s, special disability and disadvantaged groups.

We have an open door policy thus enabling people from all walks of life to use our facilities.

We are a non-profit organization run by a voluntary Board of Management. 

We are inviting applicants for the position of General Manager of the Recreation Centre.

The successful applicant appointed will have a strong commitment to the ethos and work of leisure management and will have outstanding leadership, communication, management capabilities with a strong business development background.

For all queries or questions please contact: canonhayesapplications@gmail.com 

