Knockanrawley Resource Centre NOW RECRUITING for KITE 21/22 in mid-September

The Knockanrawley Information & Training for Employment (KITE) Awards Graduation for the year 2019/20 was held in the beautiful Organic Garden at Knockanrawley Resource Centre (KRC) on Wednesday 21 July.

It was a lovely evening with 14 learners receiving Certification.

Tony Sweeney & Nora Hoare co-ordinate this Further Education programme, managed by Emer Leahy, the Centre Manager.

KITE is a Pathways to Employment initiative running at the Centre since 2007.

A full-time one-year further education course from September to June each year.

Funded by the Tipperary ETB, we were delighted to have Colin Cummins, Director of Further Education & Training, Matthew Ryan, Training Manager and John Murphy, Senior Community Development Officer join us for the celebrations.

Last year the Programme started with 16 learners with 14 learners receiving QQI Level 4 certification. There were 8 Major Awards and 6 component Certificates.

The overall demographic varies from early school leavers, Leaving Cert Applied completers, Ability programme participants and learners with previous QQI Level 4 experience.

In addition to the QQI curriculum, the KITE group takes part in Active Arts, Crafts, Mindfulness, Self Defence and Environmental Workshops.

All learners received certification in “Leave No Trace” an environmental awareness programme. They also received a HACCP Certificate which is so valuable to the learners, in addition to certification in Barista Training and Driver Theory Training.

With the onset of COVID19 the 2019-2020 learners have to move to full-time remote learning for some Modules and this was very challenging for all.

Graduate Sarah Hewitt thanked all involved for the support received on behalf of the learners.

The COVID-19 health & safety protocols made life challenging for learners, co-ordinators and tutors but in general, we managed it well.

Great credit is due to the learners who had to adapt and often at short notice.

KRC is now recruiting for KITE 21/22 due to commence in mid-September.

All interested parties can contact Tony or Nora at (062) 52688 or e-mail knockkite@gmail.com or on Facebook messenger.