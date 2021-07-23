JOBS ALERT
EBS Clonmel are currently recruiting for the role of Mortgage Advisor working with clients to finance purchase of properties and switching of existing mortgages.
Working within a team of advisors and in a fast-paced environment the successful candidate will be a strong people person, team player and be able to manage a portfolio of clients.
Experience:
4+ years' experience in a Financial / Mortgage Advisor role
Strong knowledge & experience of the full mortgage process including packaging, pipeline management etc…
APA (Loans) or fully QFA qualified with CPD up to date
Excellent organisational skills & attention to detail is a must
Highly self-motivated & ability to work on own initiative
Apply with CV and cover letter to ernie.parker@mail.ebs.ie before COB on Monday 16th August.
More News
Carrick on Suir AC athletes. Back row: Miguel Ponce De Leon, Eddie Flynn, Eugene O’Keeffe. Front: row: Keith Fraher, Tim Treacy and Liam Fielding
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.