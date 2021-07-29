Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Saffron Restaurant offers customers an array of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine

Fancy a takeaway?

Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Saffron Restaurant Cashel offers customers a delightful array of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine in a stylish and contemporary setting.

They cater for parties, welcome children and also cater for vegetarians. They offer a sophisticated dining experience for those seeking to explore beyond the ordinary and discover the full potential of Indian and Bangladeshi fine dining. They use local, artisan, premium food producers and the finest ingredients to create rich authentic flavors.

For more info, click here.

The beautiful interiors, exquisite cuisine and infallible friendliness of the hosts means that your dining experience in the restaurant will be nothing short of a pleasure.

The extensive menu ensures that all tastes are catered for and those who are wary of hot and spicy food need not be afraid; the hosts will be happy to recommend extremely mild dishes and the head chef will alter the dish to cater to the customer’s tastes.

Check out their Facebook page here.

According to the owners, Jithu and Golam, “our menu gives our customers the opportunity to try something they’ve never had before”. They operate to the highest standards and the health and safety of their customers is paramount.

The Saffron team are delighted with their awards, most recently winning the Irish Take Away Awards - Indian Takeaway of the Year of 2019 and Travellers’ Choice Best of The Best Award 2020.

During lockdown they have managed their business in a different way, they now offer takeaway and delivery options for both within Cashel town and outside of the Cashel area.

They always try to accommodate their customers as much as possible. At Saffron Restaurant, they are fully Covid compliant and follow all HSE environmental rules by practising a high standard of hygiene within their restaurant, providing hand sanitisers for staff and customers. Call 062 62080 to order your takeaway today.

