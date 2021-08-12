12/08/2021

BIG READ: Women and girls have long been an underrepresented group in sport

Tipperary Sports Partnership aims to increase participation in sport and physical activity across Tipperary. 

Participation in sport and physical activity provides multiple benefits for physical and mental health and for potential quality of life.  

Women and girls have long been an underrepresented group in sport and teenage girls in particular take part in sport and physical activity far less than the national average in Ireland.

TSP through its operations and activities aim to identify needs and desires of women and teenage girls, decrease barriers and increase opportunities for females to be active. 

TSP with Swim Ireland held a ‘Swimming Women Midlife’ programme in Ballina Outdoor Pool which finished last week and this week will see a Women’s only kayaking programme take place in the Outdoor Community Sports Hub in Clonmel. 

The FAI and Birdhill Football Club have commenced a Women’s ‘KickFit’ programme which is supported by TSP.  In September, TSP will host the 2021 Tipperary Mini Marathon Virtual 10k Event which will take place on the 25th & 26th September. 

The event was launched recently by Orla O’Dwyer and the event is designed to tap into increasing popularity of running and walking for women.  Registration is now open on www.tippminimarathon.ie.

This week, is ‘HER Outdoors Week’ which is a national campaign by Sport Ireland and supported by TSP which celebrates what the outdoors has to offer and is encouraging females to discover the love for been active outdoors whether it be walking, cycling, canoeing, hiking. 

It is important for women to go outdoors for fresh air and nature for their mental health.  

TSP is currently planning further opportunities to support female participation, for further information on programmes and activities for women check out www.tipperarysports.ie and follow TSP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

