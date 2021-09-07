The benefits of availing of grant to install solar panels at home

There’s no doubt that renewable energy is quickly becoming one of the most important industries across all of Ireland. The government has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030, and with this they have implemented financial incentives in order to make the initial installation costs of solar panels way more affordable in order to accelerate the movement to sustainable green energy in the next 9 years. Solar companies in Ireland such as Caldor Solar, are making the transition towards self sustainability and cost savings for every Irish homeowner as easy and stress free as possible. They are also correcting common misinformation that is spread in Ireland, the fact that solar power is created from the sun’s light not heat is a big one, that’s the reason why solar energy actually works really well here.

Generation of your own energy is one of the biggest money savers out there at the moment, and the Irish people are realising that now. There’s nobody out there that doesn’t like having more money in their pockets, but what about the initial cost? Well there is an answer to that as well, as you are potentially entitled to a SEAI grant of up to €3000 for the installation of your solar system, then this on top of the huge savings everybody who has solar panels on their roof is guaranteed to make on the energy bills. It just makes sense when you are saving money! To add to this, the major financial incentive for you is still yet to come, selling your excess energy that your solar panels are producing back to the grid and even making money. Caldor Solar is one of the companies that will handle all the paperwork for these incentives in order to make the whole process as smooth as possible from start to finish. If you're skeptical about anything in life the best assurance is the experience of someone else who was in the exact same position as you, so here is Tony’s experience in his own words with Caldor Solar…

TONY REID

Can you give some information about your home?

It's a three-bed, detached house in an estate. I have spent a lot of time in the house as I work from home since Covid.

What was the reason you decided to look into sustainable energy options? And how was it affecting you?

I had been looking at it for four or five years, but then in the last year I really felt it was something I needed to do. This was for three reasons, firstly, fossil fuels are probably going to go up in cost and maybe even become harder to use, you can see that with coal for instance. The second reason is green energy, and becoming more conscious about it and the use of solar energy. Then lastly, as I become closer to retirement, I wanted to reduce my utility costs.

Were you knowledgeable about solar energy, had you done much research?

Yes, I did a lot of research and investigation into what was involved. I did find that there was a lot of conflicting and confusing information. I found that when I went looking for quotes they varied so much in price that it was hard to measure and compare them to the different specifications.

When looking at your different solar providers, what made you choose Caldor?

The answer to that is very simple, Roy. I had a few guys call here and had a couple of Zoom meetings and got some quotes, but when Roy came down here he explained and went through all the ins and outs of it in a way the other guys hadn’t done. I got the feeling the other guys were just selling it to me, Roy was selling it to me but he was also explaining why and he wasn’t overselling it. To be honest, straightaway I said I wasn’t going to go anywhere else.

After discussing your different options with the Caldor team, what system did you decide to move ahead with?

I have a slightly southeast/northwest facing house, so what I got is a 5.5kw system with 18 panels and a battery, 11 panels on one side and 7 on the other. In fact, no other provider was going to put panels on the offside roof except Caldor and Roy said I would generate something from it for a part of the year. If I didn't have them there it would have made a huge difference to my system.

How smooth did you find the installation process with Caldor?

The guys arrived exactly at the time they said they would, went about their business and then were gone in the afternoon. There was no messing about and they did a neat job. I had got a 300 litre joul immersion that had been installed poorly, and one of the lads actually highlighted that to me, so it just shows how much they were paying attention to the detail. Seamless is the best way to describe it, if you want guys to come in and do work they’re the type of guys you want.

Once your system was installed, what results did you start seeing?

With the app it was easy to see what was happening, you could instantly observe what you were generating. Then obviously we also noticed the significant reduction in the electricity bill.

Considering the previous question, what results would you like to see in the next 5 to 10 years?

I suppose I’m just planning on whatever tweaks I need to make to the system, adding an electric car charger for example might mean I’ll need a bigger battery. It will also be nice to see that the system has paid for itself in the next few years.

When looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

No, I wouldn’t charge anything or do anything differently.

What would you say to anyone thinking about getting solar?

The key thing I would say is be careful. The reason I say that is because I had two guys come up and do a survey from Cork, they gave a quote and it was cheap but you have to remember if it’s too good to be true it probably is. Anyway, these two just disappeared overnight, and if I had paid them a deposit it would have been gone. So one piece of advice I’d give to people is to go with an established company. Also, it helps to be guided by people as well. Roy's background is engineering, all the other lads that came to me were just salesmen, so he understood the system and was able to explain it to me.

To get in touch with Caldor Solar and see what solar could mean for you,

visit www.caldorsolar.ie

Or call 01 25 333 49