21/09/2021

H&MV Engineering Charity Cycle on October 2

All proceeds in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind & Moycarkey National School Development Fund  

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

H&MV Engineering’s Annual Charity Cycle returns this year. This year's event is taking place on Saturday October 2, departing from the Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles.

Cyclists will tackle either the 50km or 100km "Slievenamon Loop". Also included on the day is a 5km family Fun Walk.

All monies raised from this year's event will go to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Moycarkey National School Development Fund. H&MV Engineering CEO PJ Flanagan said, “We are delighted to be able to host the Slievenamon Loop this year.

The cycle has become a highlight in the local calendar, and we are really looking forward to another successful event. We’ve chosen two very deserving recipients for the monies raised. This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and supporters and we’re extremely grateful.”


Prior to the event, participants can register at www.hmveng.ie or register on the morning from 9am.
The entry fee is €25 per cyclist. The 100km cycle will start from the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 9.30am, the 50km event will start at 9.45 am and the 5km Bog Loop Walk will begin at 12 noon. For those wishing to donate and support, a GoFundMe page is available.


The event will be hosted under strict Covid 19 Guidelines. We look forward to seeing you on the day.
More information is available by contacting info@hmveng.ie

