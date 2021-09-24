Search

24/09/2021

Dovea Genetics - Administrator Required

Interested candidates should forward an up to date CV to  careers@doveagenetics.ie

Dovea Genetics is seeking an Administrator 

The role involves working in a small team supporting the office various administrator tasks.
Candidate Requirements


*Strong administrative skills.
*Attention to detail and the ability to work unsupervised.
*Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
*Competent in liaising with clients and customers by telephone.
*Very good microsoft office skills.


Job Type -Part Time


Experience: 1 year required.

Interested candidates should forward an up to date CV to 
careers@doveagenetics.ie

Dovea Genetics is an equal opportunities employer.


https://www.facebook.com/ doveagenetics

https://www.doveagenetics.ie/

