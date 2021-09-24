Dovea Genetics - Administrator Required

Dovea Genetics is seeking an Administrator
The role involves working in a small team supporting the office various administrator tasks.
Candidate Requirements
*Strong administrative skills.
*Attention to detail and the ability to work unsupervised.
*Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
*Competent in liaising with clients and customers by telephone.
*Very good microsoft office skills.
Job Type -Part Time
Experience: 1 year required.
Interested candidates should forward an up to date CV to
careers@doveagenetics.ie
Dovea Genetics is an equal opportunities employer.
https://www.facebook.com/ doveagenetics
https://www.doveagenetics.ie/
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.