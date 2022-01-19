New Year – Do you want a New Job/New Career in a very stable sector? Read on to find out more

We provide support with your CV, your Interview, and use our network in the sector to help you apply

Do you want to gain employment or progress your career within the Biopharmaceutical, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device or

Food Sectors by upskilling Part-Time (2 nights per weekand 1 to 2 Saturdays per month) for FREE?

Read on to hear the story of others who have done it already and it has changed their lives’

The programme can be completed at a pace that can fit around working commitments in a flexible manner by studying 3 hours 2 nights per week online (recorded if you’re working shift) plus attending face to face lectures approximately 2 Saturdays per month in Thomond Park (subject to Covid guidelines).

Traditionally, Innopharma graduates go on to start and grow great careers in the Life Science sector with a typical 70-85% of Innopharma Education graduates progress on to gain full-time roles in Pharma, BioPharma and Med Tech companies in Limerick, Clare, Galway and Tipperary.

Future-proof your career with this accredited, part-time, flexible, blended e-learning qualification.

Mary Jo Parker, Business Development Manager with Innopharma Education says: “These programmes develop critical thinking and problem solving skills as well as develop greater selfawareness and agility. All Innopharma programmes are developed in consultation with industry and delivered by highly experienced academic and industry based lecturers”.

Innopharma Education has been running Springboard programmes since 2009 (also in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Athlone, Clonmel and Waterford) and in Limerick since 2013.

These programmes are open and funded for the unemployed/home makers with participants retaining their benefits.

“We invite anyone interested to contact us on 061 639186 or email us on Limerick@innopharmalabs.com. We will contact each person one to one,” explains Mary Jo and also advises that all of Innopharma Education’s programmes put a strong focus on coaching for Personal and Career Development whether that involves in the case of any unemployed person who requires coaching on ‘Preparation for Work’, involving intensive work on the preparing and tailoring the CV, preparing for interview, focusing on how to job search in the current marketplace or coaching for Career Development to those who are currently working in the sector but seeking to change direction or seeking to progress their careers in their existing organisations.

The feedback we consistently get from our course participants is that this aspect of the course is invaluable as you will see from the testimonials featured here.

"I was working in hospitality, lost my job during Covid and now am working for SSE as a Technician on Regeneron site."

Lauren O'Dea

Lauren has completed L6 Pharma and L6 Food Science and has now progressed to the L7 BSc in Process Technologies.

"I am so grateful for all the experience and knowledge I have gained through the course I am currently studying with Innopharma Education.

"The modules were very informative and relevant to the industry especially the work preparation module which was very beneficial to me as a mature student and looking to change career. I have now with the support of the Limerick Innopharma team gained employment in the sector.

"Coming from a hospitality background which left me unemployed due to covid 19 I am so grateful to now have employment secured in Regeneron working as a contractor with SSE. The management of the programme was second to none. The programme was conducted online which I found very helpful as I could continue to study throughout the covid 19 pandemic.

"I cannot praise Innopharma Education and highly recommend their programmes and staff."

"I lost my job during Covid and was in shock! After completing the course, next week am starting my new job in Biopharmaceutical company."

Michael Heaney

In 2016 I got my dream job with a well-established company and I felt very lucky to get it. In early 2020 Covid arrived and to say I was nervous would be an understatement but as we were deemed essential, I kept working as normal thinking had no need to worry. Then, Boom.

Michael “unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control we are going to have to lay off staff and we have a last in first out policy. I was devastated. So, job hunting started immediately and I got called for an interview in a Bio-pharmaceutical company. The first phone interview went well.

I then crumbled in the second one which was very technical as was unprepared, and in all honesty didn’t know enough about the sector. I was declined but asked for feedback and for advice on what I could change that might make me a successful candidate in the future.

The feedback was to upskill by doing a course to understand the sector better – after all at the end of every process is a ‘patient’. I searched on Springboard website and Innopharma Education came up with lots of options - so I applied for a Level 6 course in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Operations. I just missed out on the September intake which was full but I was waitlisted and was successful in gaining a place for the January intake.

Whilst studying I got a job as a Porter in the Maternity hospital in October on a three month rolling contract which turned out to be a fantastic experience during a pandemic.

The course started in January and initially I felt like a fish out of water. I finished my senior trades in 1996 and here I was on a borrowed laptop. I was focused and committed and determined to give this excellent programme my all and reapply for the role I had previously failed at. 2 Semesters is a very short time.

I finished the course in August and got my results in September. I was still on the 3 month rolling contract with the hospital. I reapplied for the same role and this time in the technical interview I was able to talk about what I had learnt on the level 6 course and what knowledge I had gained about the Biopharma process.

The interviewer said that a lot of their employees had completed this course. I had also received intensive coaching on drafting a job specific CV as well as a mock interview which I found invaluable.

My advice to anyone looking to work in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Bio-pharmaceutical sector is to join Innopharma Education who support you throughout the entire programme – for me this programme was the difference between me getting the job and being declined for the same job just a few months earlier.

"I worked in Retail and IT and now working at Zimmer Biomet."

Tanvir Ahmed

Before I decided to go back to education I was working as a Computer Technician at a retail store. I heard about the Innopharma Education programmes through an acquaintance and applied for their Level 6 programme in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Operations as I was keen to gain knowledge and a qualification in order to gain employment and progress

my career in the Medical Device sector.

I successfully completed the programme and with assistance and guidance from Anne and the Innopharma Education team I secured a role Production Operator with Zimmer Biomet immediately after completing the programme.

I am now working at this company for the past 18 monthsand decided to further my education and signed up for my second programme with Innopharma Education which will result in me having a 120 credit Higher Certificate in Process Technologies. This will enable me to progress further within the company/other regulated industries or continue to continue my education and secure a full degree in a science related discipline.

Doing the courses with Innopharma Education has been a pleasure and I continue to enjoy learning within their college. The course content is delivered in a blended manner which allowed me to work fulltime while studying. The lecturers have been fantastic. The support that I have received from them over the years have been tremendous.

They really go above and beyond to make sure you succeed not just with the academic element of the course but in using their network in the sector to assist us to secure a role in the sector and in assisting us with progression of our career in the sector. I would highly recommend Innopharma Education to anyone looking to move into this sector.

My wife who already works in the sector is also currently studying with them with a view to progressing her career.

"After working in hospitality and childcare – I am now working in Beckman Coulter and love my new job."

Jessica Healy

I had worked in many sectors ranging from insurance to hospitality to childcare but I always wanted to work in a sector that had more progression opportunities available to me.

I came across the Innopharma Education Level 6 Certificate in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Operations in the local newspaper and after reading all the testimonials, I decided to get more information on the course. I was quite nervous to get started on this course, as science was one of my weakest subjects.

However, the tutors were absolutely brilliant, and I ended up enjoying the pharmaceutical science module the most. One of the unique aspects of this course, was the emphasis placed on CV and interview preparation. I was not looking forward to this part at all or having to do mock interviews but I can safely say without this preparation, I would not have secured employment in the sector as fast as I did.

With guidance from Anne my CV was made fi t for purpose and I was given the skills to talk confidently during interview. Another aspect of this course that I was really impressed with, was the effort made to help us fi nd employment. Mary Jo Parker emailed out a list of companies to get in contact with and to submit our newly updated CV’s.

Within a week, I had secured an interview with Beckman Coulter. I was prepped and ready for the interview following the mock interviews and practice with Anne and I ended up getting the job before I was even finished the course.

I love my current role and I am continuing my studies with Innopharma and enrolled on the second programme which will result in Level 6 Higher Certificate in Process Technologies course which I will have completed by August.

I plan to continue on with Innopharma and attain my level 8 degree. I couldn’t recommend Innopharma Education and all the staff enough, they have been absolutely brilliant and have helped me to kick start my career.

For anyone wishing to hear more about any of these programmes please call us on 061-639186, email us on limerick@innopharmalabs.com or check out our website www.innopharmaeducation.com – we are happy to speak one to one with everyone about their own individual career needs, within these buoyant sectors where, with the right qualification, there are lots of opportunities to build a sustainable career says Mary Jo, who herself has over 20 years experience in the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and IT sectors in Human Resources.

