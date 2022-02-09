Big surge in demand for Tipperary candidates at FRS Recruitment

SPONSORED BY FRS RECRUITMENT

FRS Recruitment, one of the country’s leading recruitment businesses whose headquarter is in Roscrea, has said they expect to see a surge in demand for candidates in Tipperary throughout 2022.

FRS is forecasting a significant rise in the number of positions available locally across many different sectors this year. FRS expect to have opportunities available for suitable candidates who are looking for roles across IT, healthcare, construction, life sciences and engineering, agriculture and industrial sectors as well as a wide range of other positions.

This will be driven by the growth in the national economy, the return of tourism and hospitality as well as the recovery of businesses who were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Last year the number of job opportunities provided through FRS Recruitment in Offaly rose by 11% and they expect to see further growth over the course of 2022. In fact, the total number of jobs offered through FRS Recruitment across the country is anticipated to rise by 10% in that period.

“This is a really good year to be a qualified candidate,” said Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment. “If you have the necessary skills and experience then there will be no shortage of fantastic opportunities available. In some sectors there is a really strong need for more personnel, especially qualified personnel. As a result, employers are constantly on the lookout for new talent.

“We would encourage anyone in Tipperary who is considering a career move or on the lookout for a rewarding new position to come and talk to us. We have a constant stream of positions available, many of which provide excellent salary and benefit packages, career growth and flexible working arrangements. We know how to connect the right candidates with the right roles and we can provide a better insight into the options and terms available to anyone who is looking to make the next step in their career,” she added.

