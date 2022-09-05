Singer-songwriter Dan McCabe brings an exclusive show to Boland’s Ballyhane this October

Fresh from sold out shows the Olympia, INEC and Áras an Uachtaráin, Dan Mc Cabe is the next headline show to come to the Gaelic Sounds series in Birdhill, Co. Tipperary on Saturday October 1.

Coming from a long lineage of folk musicians Dan started out his career in live music at an early age. Dan would go from strength to strength in this side of the industry and music soon became his full time job.

Due to the Covid 19 lockdown and lack of opportunity for live music performances, Dan turned his focus to posting videos on social media platforms merely as a bit of fun and to escape the hardship and gloom of the pandemic.

Little did he know that these recordings would be viewed over 12 million times online and would catch the attention of Senior producers at RTE, which truly catapulted his career with multiple appearances on the Late Late Show and sold out concerts all over Ireland and UK.

From “The Parting Glass” to “Caledonia” and “Fields of Athenry” to “Song for Ireland”, his spine tingling versions of ballads mark him out as a rare and special talent.

Dan is now embarking on his most ambitious national tour to date, stopping off at Boland’s, Ballyhane for an exclusive outdoor performance on October 1, 2022. Tickets are €35 + booking fee available from Ticketmaster now.

Over 18’s, ID required.

*Sponsored Content