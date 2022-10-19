Search

19 Oct 2022

Solve the Mystery at the Crooked Crossroads this Halloween!

19 Oct 2022 3:46 PM

The unique family Friendly Halloween show announced for Birdhill this year “Crooked Crossroads – A Family Murder Mystery” is almost sold out at Bolands of Ballyhane. 

In the finest tradition of Sherlock Holmes and Cluedo, an awful Murder has happened and there are a number of suspects and the detectives need your help! Taking place under cover in the unique setting of Birdhill – CrookedCrossroads is a Halloween experience for all the Family. 

Renowned Actor Myles Breen plays Detective Gunter Murphy and leads a cast of actors for the Curse at the Crooked Crossroads, October 31st Bolands of Ballyhane, Co Tipperary. 

With Shows at 4.30pm, 5.45pm and 7pm Tickets for Crooked Crossroad are priced from €20 at Eventbrite.  

“Lord Scraw of Ballyhane has died, the last of his line. 

His widow lady Monica is heartbroken, but the gossip is that they were not getting along. 

As the mourners gather to say their final farewell rumours are flying about. 

Was he murdered or was death due to the famous curse of Ballyhane that has haunted his family for generations.  

A detective is on the case gathering clues but so far, no luck. 

Why is Lord Scraw's butler looking so nervous? 

Lord Scraw had criminal connections, could it have been a hit job? 

There have been rumours that Lord Scraw's ghost is wandering the land looking for revenge

So, watch your back because the killer may strike again. 

Trust no one,  keep your eyes open and maybe you can crack the case”

An immersive performance with a troupe of actors lead by Myles Breen, Crooked Crossroads is a unique family experience this Halloween and tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.ie – For more details see cwb.ie. 

