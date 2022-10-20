Ireland's largest-ever female enterprise event takes place in the Premier County

On Thursday, 13th October, Local Enterprise Office Tipperary (LEO Tipperary), in conjunction with LEO Clare and LEO Limerick formed part of Ireland’s largest ever female enterprise event.

The focus of the full day programme at The Cashel Palace Hotel, located at the foot of the spectacular Rock of Cashel, was on female entrepreneurship and attracted extensive media attention. Across the conference, 140 attendees networked, engaged with leading industry experts and acquired valuable knowledge about the extensive range of supports available from LEO.

“We could have sold out the event twice over, we had over a hundred on our cancellation list,” said Mary Ryan, Senior Enterprise Development Officer, LEO Tipperary. She further outlined LEO’S remit which includes grant supports, mentorship and training for eligible businesses, with a focus on micro-businesses with less than 10 employees and a turnover of less than 2 million.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, addressed the gathering via video link.

The event MC was former RTE broadcaster, award-winning journalist and communications expert, Ciana Campbell, and the keynote speaker was GP, broadcaster, award winning columnist and presenter of Newstalk Breakfast, Dr. Ciara Kelly.

One of the major employers in Cashel, Waystone, a global leader in institutional governance, risk, administration and compliance services to the asset management industry, was represented by Associate Director, Aislinn O’Keeffe.

Reinforcing the importance of LEO was a panel of expert speakers who outlined the role that LEO has played in their development.

The panel included Geraldine Jones, founder of Skin Formulas, Mary Kearney, founder of Kearney’s Home Baking, and Aoibhinn Garrihy and Sharon Connellan, founders of BEO Wellness. They all spoke about issues affecting women in business and the importance of achieving a good work and homelife balance - the trending hashtag was #ourfutureourway.

LEO, in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland co-ordinate cohesive development for SME’s and micro enterprises. LEO Tipperary provides a “First Stop Shop” ranging from advice on setting up a business, through to the provision of support and grants for feasibility studies, provision of financial support for the establishment of new businesses or expansion of existing ones and the provision of training and mentoring.

Female entrepreneurs who possess a budding idea or wish to expand their existing business were strongly encouraged, throughout the event, to utilize the vital expertise of LEO.

Further information here.

*Sponsored Content