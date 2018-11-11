Brutal: Tipperary clubs’ disappointing performance on the provincial stage continues

Unfortunately, the performance of Tipperary clubs on the provincial stage disappointed once more over the weekend when Ballylooby-Castlegrace and Moyne-Templetuohy made their exits from the Munster junior and intermediate football championships respectively. And, the statistics associated with the performance of the Premier County champions during the past fifteen seasons makes for a startling read.

In the Munster senior club football championship Moyle Rovers lost out to Dr Crokes (0-8 to 3-15) while in the senior equivalent Clonoulty-Rossmore shipped an eighteen-point defeat to Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh. In the intermediate hurling Cashel King Cormacs made their exit at the hands of Kerry’s Lixnaw (1-13 to 1-16) while in the junior football Beaufort (Kerry) proved too strong for Ballylooby-Castlegrace (1-9 to 5-16).

Meanwhile on Sunday in the intermediate football competition Moyne-Templetuohy lost against Fermoy (0-8 to 2-6). Indeed, only one Tipperary club won a match on the provincial stage so far this season; that was when county junior A hurling champions Boherlahan-Dualla were presented with a walkover by their Clare counterparts. And, Boherlahan-Dualla represent Tipperary’s final shot at Munster glory when Eamonn Kelly’s men face Cork champions Cloughduv on the week-ending Sunday, November 18th.

If any blue and gold supporters are confused about the pedigree of Tipperary clubs in Munster they need only look at the statistics associated with the performance of the county champions since the provincial competitions were extended in 2003 to accommodate both the junior and intermediate grades.

Fifteen provincial club seasons have been concluded since 2003 and during that time Tipperary clubs have won one football title (Kerry 30, Cork 11, Clare 2 and Limerick 1).

Meanwhile Premier County champions have won seven hurling titles out of a possible forty-five - with five titles Limerick have dominated the senior grade (Tipperary 4, Cork 3, Waterford 2 and Clare 1), with six titles Cork have dominated the intermediate hurling competition (Clare 3, Limerick 2, Tipperary 2 and Waterford 2) while the Rebels have also proven the pre-eminent force at junior level winning nine titles in the process (Waterford 3, Clare 1, Limerick 1 and Tipperary 1).

In terms of games won the Kerry champions have won 86% of their football games in Munster while Cork (60%), Clare (40%), Limerick (32%), Waterford (23%) and Tipperary (18%) trail in the Kingdom’s wake.

Meanwhile in hurling competitions Cork clubs have won 67% of the time while the Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford champions have won 50% of their games; Clare clubs have won 41% of their games and Kerry just 21%.

The Tipperary senior club hurling champions last claimed an All-Ireland senior title in 1986-87 (Borris-Ileigh). And, considering how Premier County clubs have struggled at provincial level during the past fifteen seasons this pattern might help concentrate the minds of club delegates as the time to consider motions and make decisions as regards the format for competitions in Tipperary is coming up fast.

The November meeting of the County Board will take place on Tuesday, November 27th - on the night the format for the 2019 county championships and leagues will be decided. The deadline for motions to be submitted ahead of the meeting is Sunday, November 18th.

