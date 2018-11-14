Seven Tipperary clubs feature in the fifth round draw for the FAI Junior Cup

The draw for the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup (sponsored by New Balance) has been made and features seven Tipperary clubs in total. In the last sixty-four of the competition St Michael's have been drawn away to Manorhamilton Rangers (Leitrim) and Newport Town are at home to Carbury (Sligo) while Blackcastle Templemore Harps are away to St John Bosco (Drimnagh, Dublin). Moneygall face Peake Villa this weekend with the winner taking on Carrig Celtic (Limerick) while the winner of the meeting between Bansha Celtic and Clonmel Town will make the trip to face Park Celtic (Cabinteely, Dublin) in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup.

The full draw for the fifth round reads as follows: Gorey Rangers v Rathkeale FC, Manorhamilton Rangers v St Michael's FC, St Kevin's Boys FC v Pike Rovers, Freebooters FC v Fermoy FC or Rathcoole Rovers, Ringmahon Rangers v Greencastle Celtic, Castlebar Celtic v Usher Celtic, Muirhevna Mor or Drogheda Town v Ballynanty Rovers, Newmarket Celtic v Waterford Crystal, New Oak Boys FC v Cappry Rovers, Athenry FC v St Joseph's FC or Tramore FC, Killeaney FC or Bally Rovers or Castleisland FC v EC FC, Bohemians FC v Crumlin Utd, Rosemount FC or Kingswood Castle FC v Dunboyne FC or Castle Celtic, Ballymun Utd v Macroom FC, Moneygall FC or Peake Villa FC v Carrig Celtic, Conn Rangers FC v Sheriff YC, Ardmore Rovers or St Paul's Artane FC v MP FC, Park Celtic v Bansha Celtic or Clonmel Town, Evergreen FC v Loughrea Rams, Killarney Celtic v Regional Utd, Newport Town FC v Carbury FC, Willow Park FC v Ferrybank FC, Glengad Utd v Geraldines FC, Swords Celtic v Crettyard Utd, FC Transilvania v Wayside Celtic, Ballinasloe Town v Westport Utd, St John Bosco FC v BT Harps, Blarney Utd v Aishling Annacotty FC, Glin Rovers v Lakewood Athletic, Birr Town v Villa FC, Boot Road Celtic or Oliver Bond Celtic v Suncroft FC or Newbridge Hotspurs, Carragline Utd B v Mervue Utd.

The games are scheduled to be played before December 2nd.

