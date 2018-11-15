Tipperary junior A champions Boherlahan-Dualla need your support against Cloughduv on Saturday

The Boherlahan-Dualla club would love to see a bumper crowd of blue and gold supporters turn out at Boherlahan on Saturday, November 17th (throw-in 1.30pm) for the semi-final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship - the Tipperary junior A champions will face Cork outfit Cloughduv on that occasion and represent the Premier County's final shot at provincial glory this season.

Manager Eamonn Kelly (Kiladangan), coach Conor Gleeson and selectors JJ Kennedy and John Manley steered Boherlahan-Dualla to an extra-time win over Skeheenarinky in the final of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Hurling Championship (1-20 to 1-13).

Unfortunately, the performance of Tipperary clubs on the provincial stage disappointed once more over the weekend when Ballylooby-Castlegrace and Moyne-Templetuohy made their exits from the Munster junior and intermediate football championships respectively.

In the Munster senior club football championship Moyle Rovers lost out to Dr Crokes (0-8 to 3-15) while in the hurling equivalent Clonoulty-Rossmore shipped an eighteen-point defeat to Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh. In the intermediate hurling competition Cashel King Cormacs made their exit at the hands of Kerry’s Lixnaw (1-13 to 1-16) while in the junior football Beaufort (Kerry) proved too strong for Ballylooby (1-9 to 5-16).

Meanwhile on Sunday last in the intermediate football competition Moyne-Templetouhy lost against Fermoy (0-8 to 2-6). Indeed, only one Tipperary club won a match on the provincial stage so far this season; that was when county junior A hurling champions Boherlahan were presented with a walkover by their Clare counterparts.

And, if any blue and gold supporters are confused about the pedigree of Tipperary clubs in Munster they need only look at the statistics associated with the performance of the county champions since 2003 when the provincial competitions were extended to include the junior and intermediate grades.

Fifteen seasons have been concluded since 2003 and during that time Tipp clubs have won one football title (Kerry 30, Cork 11, Clare two and Limerick one).

Meanwhile the Premier County champions have won seven hurling titles out of a possible 45 - with five titles Limerick have dominated the senior grade (Tipperary four, Cork three, Waterford two and Clare one), with six titles Cork have dominated the intermediate competition (Clare three, Limerick two, Tipperary two and Waterford two) while the Rebels have also proven the pre-eminent force at junior level winning nine titles in the process (Waterford three, Clare one, Limerick one and Tipp one).

In terms of games won the Kerry champions have won 86% of their football games in Munster while Cork (60%), Clare (40%), Limerick (32%), Waterford (23%) and Tipperary (18%) trail in the Kingdom’s wake.

In hurling competitions Cork clubs have won 67% of the time while the Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford champions have won 50% of their games; Clare clubs have won 41% of their games and Kerry just 21%.

The Tipperary senior club hurling champions last claimed an All-Ireland title in 1986-87 (Borris-Ileigh). And, considering how Premier County clubs have struggled at provincial level this pattern might help concentrate the minds of club delegates as the time to consider motions and make decisions as regards the format of the competitions in Tipperary is coming up fast.

The November meeting of the County Board will take place on November 27th - on the night the format for the 2019 county championships and leagues will be decided. The deadline for motions to be submitted ahead of the meeting is November 18th.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.