Clonoulty-Rossmore claim a twentieth West Tipperary under-21A hurling title at Cashel's expense

Clonoulty-Rossmore claimed a twentieth O’Dwyer Steel West Tipperary Under-21A Hurling Championship title when they defeated Cashel King Cormacs at Leahy Park, Cashel on Sunday last.

O’Dwyer Steel West Tipperary

Under-21A Hurling Championship Final

Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-15

Cashel King Cormacs 2-5

The game was played under a winter sun with a strong sharp breeze blowing towards the dressing room end. Clonoulty-Rossmore were looking for their second West under-21 title in-a-row while Cashel King Cormacs last tasted success in the competition back in 1992.

Cashel, with the aid of the breeze, were first off the mark when Conn Bonnar pointed from a placed ball. Clonoulty-Rossmore took over after this with Cathal Bourke adding five points (all from placed balls) over the next fourteen minutes.

Clear cut chances were hard to come by. And, it was the twentieth minute before the game's first point from open play arrived when Eoghan Connolly pointed for Cashel King Cormacs.

Cashel were growing in confidence and when Conn Bonnar goaled they were level despite Clonoulty-Rossmore enjoying more possession. Connolly quickly followed up with his second from play, but the low-scoring trend continued with this the last score of the half.

Cashel King Cormacs were ahead at the break 1-3 to 0-5.

Cathal Bourke started off the scoring in the second half with his sixth from a placed ball and Nicky Mockler quickly followed up with Clonoulty-Rossmore’s first from play. Dylan Quirke soon found the range and Jack Ryan got in for his first of the game as Clonoulty-Rossmore opened up a three-point advantage after five minutes of the half.

Both sides were creating chances, but failing to the find the target with defences well on top.

Cathal Bourke added another from a placed ball, but this was cancelled out by Tom Clarke at the other end to keep three points between the sides.

Clonoulty-Rossmore seemed to be more in control and Dillon Quirke and Jack Ryan (two) all added to their lead.

It looked as though Clonoulty-Rossmore would pull away as Cashel were struggling to find scores, but with eight minutes to go Cashel goaled, this time through Brian Fitzpatrick and Eoghan Connolly quickly followed up with another pointed free.

Cashel were now within two points and enjoyed chances after this, but, again, their shooting wasn’t on target. Cathal Bourke stretched the Clonoulty-Rossmore lead to three points. Cashel though now had to find a goal, but the Clonoulty-Rossmore defence remained solid and two minutes into injury time Dillon Quirke added the insurance point.

Afterwards Michael Ryan collected the Tony Brennan Cup from West Tipperary Board chairman John O’Shea and James Brennan (the son of the late Tony Brennan).

MATCH DETAILS

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Nicky Kearns, Aidan Loughman, Padraig Carew, Jimmy Ryan, Odhran Quirke, Enda Heffernan, Dylan Kennedy, Donncha Quirke, Martin Ryan, Jack Ryan (0-3), Nicky Mockler (0-1), Cathal Bourke (0-8 frees), Ger Mockler, Dillon Quirke (0-3), Nathan Slattery. Subs used: Michael Ryan, Aidan Carroll, Tommy Ryan.

Cashel King Cormacs: Michael O'Meara, Murragh McDermott, Ciaran Quinn, Paraic Clarke, Tom Clarke (0-1), Eoghan Connolly (0-3, 0-1 frees), Adam Kennedy, Patrick Fahy (1-0), Thomas Skeffington, Adam Skeffington, Ross Bonnar, Brian Fitzpatrick, Brendan Kelly, Conn Bonnar (1-1, 0-1 frees), Adam Skeffington. Subs used: Brian Davern, Aaron Moloney.

Referee: Sean Bradshaw (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).