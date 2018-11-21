Tipperary schools Thurles CBS, Nenagh CBS and Templemore progress to the Harty Cup quarter-finals

Although Thurles CBS suffered a fifteen-point Dr Harty Cup defeat (1-13 to 4-19) at the hands of Christian Brothers College (Cork) at Bansha on Wednesday, November 21st Thurles CBS still progressed to the quarter-finals of the Munster post-primary schools under-19A hurling championship alongside Nenagh CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.

This season the tournament features a group stage with the winning team and the runners-up in each respective group progressing to the seeded quarter-finals. Just three teams featured in group D and Thurles CBS qualified for the knock-out stage of the competition by virtue of their 2-22 to 0-6 win over Castletroy College.

The manner of the defeat suffered at the hands of Christian Brothers College was reasonably distressing from a Thurles CBS point of view, but Thurles now enjoy some time to re-group ahead of the quarter-finals which will take place on January 9th.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place in early December.

OUR LADY'S

Our Lady’s Templemore have also joined Thurles CBS in the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup - on Wednesday, November 21st John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick) beat Blackwater Community School, Lismore (2-14 to 0-17) which ensured that Our Lady’s finished second in group C behind Hospital. In the opening round of games in group C (three teams) Our Lady’s Templemore suffered a twelve-point defeat (1-13 to 2-22) at the hands of John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick), but Templemore bounced back to beat Blackwater (2-16 to 2-6) in round two. So, Hospital won the group on four points and Our Lady’s finished second on two.

NENAGH CBS

On Wednesday, November 21st Nenagh CBS surged to a superb 3-10 to 0-9 victory over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh (Cork) in Kilfinane. And, thanks to their second successive win Nenagh CBS have booked their place in the quarter-finals at the expense of defending champions Árdscoil Rís who were beaten by St Colman’s Fermoy (2-19 to 1-15) in Kilmallock. In the opening round of games Nenagh CBS suffered a heavy defeat against St Colman’s (1-11 to 3-18), but Nenagh CBS stormed back into contention thanks to a superb eight-point win over Árdscoil Rís (2-23 to 3-12). So, St Colman’s won the group on six points while Nenagh CBS finished second on four.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all.

FIRST HALF

Thurles CBS found themselves out-hurled and over-powered by Christian Brothers College right from the off in their contest at Bansha.

CBC won with fifteen points to spare in the end (1-13 to 4-19), but considering the prevailing patterns of this match and a series of saves made by ‘keeper Kevin Bracken the Cork lads may well have enjoyed a more significant margin of victory.

The sides traded points early on before CBC struck for the opening goal of the game in the sixth minute when Kevin Finn managed to bundle the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble. Thurles CBS tried to respond, but an extraordinary catch, solo and point from CBC centre-back Iarlaith Daly in the 11th minute illustrated the determination of the Cork outfit.

Thurles CBS clung on and found themselves just three points adrift entering the second quarter when Shane Barrett buried a superb left-handed shot in the 16th minute to present CBC with a six-point lead (2-4 to 0-4).

CBC ‘keeper Cian Long conjured a terrific save to deny Devon Ryan a goal seconds later, but following efforts from Pádraig Power (three - one ’65, one free), Jack O’Kelly and the highly-impressive Kevin Finn Christian Brothers College led by ten points with just twenty-three minutes played (2-9 to 0-5).

Thurles CBS managed to break even with their opponents for the remainder of the opening half, but considering how CBC were dominating the physical exchanges there was really no way back for the Tipperary outfit (0-7 to 2-11).

SECOND HALF

Points from Luke Cashin (free) and Darren Flood gave the Thurles CBS supporters something to cheer during the opening six minutes of the second half, but Christian Brothers College struck for two further goals in the 36th minute to put this contest to bed (4-13 to 0-9) - Kevin Finn played a hand in the creation of both while Owen McCarthy and Jack Cahalane applied the finishes.

Three Luke Cashin frees helped Thurles CBS to out-score CBC 0-3 to 0-2 before Max Hackett goaled for his side in the 47th minute when CBC ‘keeper Cian Long managed to parry Devon Ryan’s blistering 21-yard free (1-12 to 4-15).

Max Hackett was creating a headache or two for the CBC lads, but the Cork school saw out the game comfortably with a series of smashing scores. Indeed, you would have to install Christian Brothers College as one of the competition favourites given the quality of this display. Thurles CBS, on the other hand, have work to do.

MATCH DETAILS

Thurles CBS: Kevin Bracken, Kevin Hayes, Peter Melbourne, Jack Taylor, Kieran Moloney, Frank Hanafin, Kieran Larkin, Jack Hickey, Jack Morrissey, Max Hackett (1-2), Eoin Morris (0-1), Devon Ryan, Eoin Purcell, Darren Flood (0-1), Luke Cashin (0-8, 0-6 frees). Subs: (HT) James Synott for Jack Taylor, (43rd) Paddy Creedon (0-1) for Kieran Larkin, (54th) Éanna Ryan for Eoin Morris, (55th) Martin Paul O’Dwyer for Jack Hickey, (59th) Kieran Costello for Luke Cashin.

Christian Brothers College (Cork): Cian Long, Darragh Hurley, Peadar Hennessy, Conor Murphy, Gearóid Mulcahy, Iarlaith Daly (0-1), Carthach Daly, Declan Hanlon (0-1), Kevin Finn (1-2), Shane Barrett (1-3), Niall Hartnett, Pádraig Power (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65s), Owen McCarthy (1-0), Jack O’Kelly (0-2), Jack Cahalane (1-0). Subs: (43rd) Patrick McBarron for Jack O’Kelly, (43rd) Seán Green for Darragh Hurley, (54th) James Scally (0-1) for Iarlaith Daly, (60th) Daniel Quill for Pádraig Power, (60th) Cian Murray for Carthach Daly.

Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla Kickhams).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.