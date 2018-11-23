SOCCER

Lots of Cup action in this weekend's Tipperary soccer programme

Munster Junior, Paddy Purtill and Peter O'Reilly Cup action

Kilmanahan United face a huge challenge at Cooke Park in Tipperary Town on Sunday morning where they go to meet St. Michael's in the Paddy Purtill Cup.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 22

Munster Youth Cup 3rd Round 

Bansha Celtic v Clerihan, 2pm N Coughlan  

Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park, 2pm J Corry 

 

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Teehan 

Peake Villa v Burncourt/Vee, 2:30pm P Ivors 

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Duffy  

Tipperary Town v Gortnahoe, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer

 

 

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 25

Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round 

Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United, 2pm M Duffy  

 

Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round 

St Michael’s v Kilmanahan United, 11:30am T Ryan  

 

Peter O’Reilly Cup 2nd Round 

Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park, 11:30am P Ivors  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Teehan, J Teehan, M Coady 

Old Bridge v Clonmel Celtic, 11:30am J Maguire  

Vee Rovers v Tipperary Town, 11:30am M Jordan  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Rosegreen Rangers v Glengoole United, 2:30pm P Keane  

Cullen Lattin v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm J Corry 

Peake Villa v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am N Coughlan  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Galbally United v Clonmel Town, 11:30am J Teehan  

 

Shield Division 2 Final 

Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, Palmershill, 2pm G Ward, T Ryan, J Lyons 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

St Nicholas v Cashel Town, 11:30am J Lyons  

Killenaule Rovers v Mullinahone, 11:30am P Keane  

Tipperary Town v Killusty, 11:30am M Coady  