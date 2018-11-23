SOCCER
Lots of Cup action in this weekend's Tipperary soccer programme
Munster Junior, Paddy Purtill and Peter O'Reilly Cup action
Kilmanahan United face a huge challenge at Cooke Park in Tipperary Town on Sunday morning where they go to meet St. Michael's in the Paddy Purtill Cup.
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 22
Munster Youth Cup 3rd Round
Bansha Celtic v Clerihan, 2pm N Coughlan
Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park, 2pm J Corry
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Teehan
Peake Villa v Burncourt/Vee, 2:30pm P Ivors
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Duffy
Tipperary Town v Gortnahoe, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 25
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United, 2pm M Duffy
Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
St Michael’s v Kilmanahan United, 11:30am T Ryan
Peter O’Reilly Cup 2nd Round
Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park, 11:30am P Ivors
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Teehan, J Teehan, M Coady
Old Bridge v Clonmel Celtic, 11:30am J Maguire
Vee Rovers v Tipperary Town, 11:30am M Jordan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Rosegreen Rangers v Glengoole United, 2:30pm P Keane
Cullen Lattin v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm J Corry
Peake Villa v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United v Clonmel Town, 11:30am J Teehan
Shield Division 2 Final
Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United, Palmershill, 2pm G Ward, T Ryan, J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
St Nicholas v Cashel Town, 11:30am J Lyons
Killenaule Rovers v Mullinahone, 11:30am P Keane
Tipperary Town v Killusty, 11:30am M Coady
