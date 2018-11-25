Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett takes top accolade at national cycling awards

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has won the International Performance of the Year at the Cycling Ireland Annual Awards on.

The 28-year-old was among 14 award winners as feats in cycling, both domestically and internationally, across road, off-road, track, and leisure was marked at the event in Dublin.

Bennett first took to the stage to collect one of six Special Achievement awards given to members of High Performance teams that have excelled in 2018, then moments later was revealed as winner of the night’s final award: International Performance of the Year.

In May, Bennett became the first Irish cyclist to win a stage of the Giro d’Italia in 31 years.

It was his first Grand Tour stage win and he would go on to win two more sprint stages, bettering Stephen Roche’s Irish record of two stage wins at the same Giro.