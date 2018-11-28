Tipperary County Board delegates opt to introduce a new club hurling league format

At the November meeting of the Tipperary County Board hosted at the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles on Tuesday, November 27th delegates opted to introduce a new format for the county hurling league following a motion proposed by the Lorrha-Dorrha club.

Lorrha-Dorrha delegate Shane Brophy spoke passionately on behalf of the detailed proposal and asserted that the new format would “improve what is there” and work to “fill the months with matches” - the new league format will feature extra rounds and those rounds are ear-marked for the May-July period of the year.

Both Joe Kennedy (County Board vice-chairman) and John Devane (County Board chairman) voiced their concerns regarding the practical problems associated with scheduling the extra round of games. In response, however, Shane Brophy asserted that he had poured “months of work” into the proposal and had submitted a detailed timetable which illustrates how the new league could fit into the calendar.

Tom Maher, the secretary of the County Competitions Control Committee, also voiced his concerns.

“I am a great believer in leagues, but by God did we have some problems last year,” Tom Maher explained before Joe Kennedy (who is also the chairman of the County Competitions Control Committee) asked whether “clubs are going to buy into it” since the format would, more than likely, mean that mid-week league games would have to be played.

The new league format, as proposed by Lorrha-Dorrha, will see division one comprise of sixteen teams (two groups of eight with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals following seven rounds of games; the bottom two teams in each group are relegated to division two).

Division two will also feature sixteen teams (two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while the top two teams in each group are promoted to division one; the bottom two teams in each group are relegated to division three).

Similarly, division three will feature sixteen teams (two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while the top two teams in each group are promoted to division two; the bottom team in each group are relegated to division four).

Division four will comprise of twelve teams (two groups of six with the top team in each progressing to the final and also earning promotion to division three; the bottom team in each group is relegated to division five).

Division five: twelve teams, two groups of six played with the top team in each group progressing to the final and both promoted to division four.

Please note that the proposal awards two points for a win, one point for a draw, zero points for a loss and there is also a one point deduction for any team which concedes a walkover (any team which concedes two walkovers is automatically relegated).

JUNIOR B COUNTY LEAGUE

At the November meeting of the County Board six clubs (namely Killea, Knock, Solohead, Rosegreen, Marlfield and Clerihan) submitted a joint-motion which proposed that junior B clubs be exempt from the county league and, instead, compete in a junior B county league.

Jim Hamill (Killea) and Robert Ryan (Knock) spoke on behalf of the motion which the County Competitions Control Committee will take on board as a recommendation.

A motion submitted by the County Competitions Control Committee was passed and clubs other than those competing in the county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, county intermediate hurling championship, senior football championship and intermediate hurling championship can apply annually for derogation from the body not to participate in the county leagues.

A motion from the Cappawhite club, which requested that clubs should not be scheduled to field two adult teams in the county league on the same day, was taken on board as a recommendation for the CCC to consider.

