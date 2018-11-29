Tipperary U-21 hurling championship conclusion faces further disruption

The postponed replay of the South Tipperary Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship semi-final last night (Wednesday) between Killenaule and St. Mary’s poses another headache for the county fixtures committee as they endeavour to conclude this year’s championship.

Yesterday’s 'Storm Diana' which lashed the country forced the County Board to act swiftly and decisively in the interest of players’ safety and call off the game fixed for Dr. Morris Park at 7. 15 pm. The South semi-final replay will now be go ahead on Saturday next in Cloneen with a 2 pm throw-in and with Noel Cosgrave as referee.

This fixture now displaces the intended final which was to be played on Saturday. Ballingarry still await their opponents in the divisional decider which is now scheduled for midweek next, most likely back in Dr. Morris Park in Thurles.

On this Saturday, December 2, the county Under 21 ‘A’ semi-final between Toomevara and Thurles Sarsfields is scheduled for 1 o’clock in Borrisoleigh. Most likely then we will have one team in a county final before the South semi-final is concluded.

West champions at under 21 ‘A’ Clonoulty/Rossmore await the eventual winners of the South and that game, all going to plan, is fixed for Leahy Park, Cashel on Sunday December 9 with a 1 o’clock start.

SOUTH SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL

Elsewhere on Thursday morning there is still no definite confirmation as to a postponement of the Clonmel Oil South Senior Football Championship final between Ardfinnan and Clonmel Commercials which is fixed for Sunday next at 2 pm in Monroe.

Commercials have sought a postponement of the game in light of the unavailability of players, the continued involvement of St. Mary’s in the under 21 championship, and also that fact that the club has its Annual General Meeting fixed for Sunday.

Despite a request to the South Board where Clonmel Commercials said they were NOT is a position to field a team, the South Board went ahead and made the fixture at a meeting on Monday night last. And while it is widely expected that the game will not go ahead, its postponement has not been confirmed at this stage.