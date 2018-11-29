Two Tipperary men elected to Munster Golfing Council

At the Munster Golf Annual Delegates Meeting held on Wednesday 28 November 2018 at Hibernian Hotel, Mallow, two Tipperary officials were re-elected on to the Provincial, John Fennessy (Clonmel) and Liam Troy (Thurles).

The election of officers went as follows:

Chairman: Jim Long, ( Monkstown) proposed by Monkstown Golf Club

Hon Secretary: Barry Lynch ( Raffeen Creek) proposed by Raffeen Creek Golf Club

Hon Match & Handicapping Secretary: Dave Prendergast (Cork) proposed by Cork Golf Club

Hon Treasurer: Peter English (Limerick) proposed by Limerick Golf Club

Provincial Council

Gordon Adair (Douglas), John Carroll John (Bandon), Phil Cooney (Lee Valley), Michael Coote (Tralee), Tom Donnelly (Youghal), John Fennessy (Clonmel), Kevin Glynn (Lahinch), Tom Keane (Ballybunion), Jim Lyne (Glengarriff), Sean Moran (Adare Manor), Michael P Murphy (Newcastle West), Kevin Murray (Tramore), Sean O'Leary (Mahon), Brian Punch (Castletroy), David Taylor (Muskerry), Liam Troy (Thurles).

Also at the Annual General Meeting presentation were made to the following for their outstanding achievements in golf over the past twelve months.

Munster Senior Golfer of the Year: John Murphy (Kinsale)

Munster Junior Player of the Year: Mel Deasy (Bantry Bay)

Munster Under 18 Order of Merit Winner: Jonathan Keane (Lahinch)

Munster Under 16 Order of Merit Winner: Patrick Naughton (Limerick)

Munster Under 14 Order of Merit Winner: Alex King (Faithlegg)