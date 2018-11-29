Don’t forget to support Thurles CBS in Saturday’s All-Ireland U16A hurling final against Athenry

Thurles CBS are this week preparing to take on Presentation College Athenry in the Masita All-Ireland Under-16.5A Post Primary Schools Hurling Championship final (Niall McInerney Cup) - the contest will take place on Saturday, December 1st in Banagher (throw-in 1pm).

Thurles CBS beat De La Salle, Waterford (1-9 to 0-7) in the Munster final while the Mid Tipperary school earned a six-point All-Ireland semi-final win over St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny (1-17 to 0-14) at a windy and freezing cold Freshford on Tuesday afternoon, November 20th.

A David Fogarty goal propelled Thurles CBS toward a 1-6 to 0-6 interval advantage and although the Kilkenny lads faced the elements in the second half St Kieran's roared back into this contest and were level with seven minutes of normal time remaining (1-11 to 0-14).

It was at this juncture that Thurles CBS found a hero in half-forward Jack Leamy.

Throughout this entertaining contest a number of Thurles CBS players had caught the eye. Luke Shanahan was terrific at centre-back; the midfield pairing of Ryan Walsh and Edward Meagher got through a power of work while also contributing five points from play. Wing-forward Darragh Stakelum plundered four points and when introduced at the break Pat Ryan conjured five assists. But when his side's need was greatest Golden-Kilfeacle's Jack Leamy grabbed this All-Ireland semi-final by the throat and swung the momentum back in favour of Thurles CBS.

Jack Leamy notched three points from play during the closing ten minutes of the contest and also played a critical hand in two more as Thurles CBS notched six scores without reply to book their place in the All-Ireland final.

The panel of Thurles CBS players is guided by a management team comprising of Martin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), John Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore) and Niall Cahill (Emeralds, Urlingford).

The Thurles CBS team which featured against St Kieran’s College in the recent All-Ireland semi-final: Jason O'Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Oisín Treacy (Upperchurch-Drombane), Darragh McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney), Conor Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Edward Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney, captain), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), James Armstrong (Durlas Óg), Ryan Walsh (Fethard), Edward Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), Liam McCormack (Durlas Óg), David Fogarty (Holycross-Ballycahill), Jack Lillis (Drom & Inch). Subs used: Pat Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane) and Alex Lawlor (Fenians).

Remaining panel members: Darragh Minogue (Durlas Óg), Toby Lambe (Holycross-Ballycahill), Liam Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), Sam Quinlan (Holycross-Ballycahill), Ben Hennessy (Holycross-Ballycahill), Pádraig Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Michael Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch), Oisín O'Brien (Durlas Óg), Emmett Fogarty (Durlas Óg), Jack O'Mara (Durlas Óg), Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), Killian Rafter (Durlas Óg), Ethan Blake (Drom & Inch), Joe Brooks (Roscrea), Dáire O'Connell (Fethard), Daniel Ruddy (Durlas Óg), Michael Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), Conor Ruddy (Durlas Óg) & David Sherman (Galmoy).

