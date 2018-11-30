Shane Luby scores three first half tries as Kilfeacle win in Tipp v Limerick Munster rugby clash

MUNSTER LEAGUE

KILFEACLE 34 V 19 ST MARY’S (Limerick)

Kilfeacle and District R.F.C. knew that it was vitally important to continue the league campaign with a home win, however when the opponents were St. Marys who had an impressive season last year securing division one status it was going to be a tough assignment.

Although our form of late has been showing signs of improvement everyone, from players, selectors, coaches and supporters, knew that if we were to take something from this game we would have to perform to the best of our ability as a team.

On Sunday last the sun was shining and the home side had the advantage of a light breeze for the first half. Kilfeacle started the game well and immediately pushed St. Marys back into their own 22. A big looping pass from the St. Marys’ fullback was intercepted by the on-rushing Shane Luby, who ran under the posts unopposed to touch down for Kilfeacle for a dream start. Brodie Flannery converted the try for a 7 to 0 point lead.

On the 10 minute mark Kilfeacle doubled their lead when the forwards consisting on the day of Diarmuid O’Donnell, Kevin Kinnane, Cormac Ryan, Simon Barry, Aidan O’Connell, Jack McLoughlin, Luke Ashmore, Stephen Quirke, James Ryan, Gavin McCormack, Michael Slattery and Ricky Whitney set up a platform for the backs to move the ball.

Kilfeacle and District’s backs, consisting of Conor O’Sullivan, Darren Lowry, Ciaran Lowry, Cian Ryan, Gavin Heuston, Shane Luby, James Hogan and Brodie Flannery started to move the ball and Darren Lowry dinked the ball through for Shane Luby to score his second try. The try was converted by Brodie Flannery.

As the half wore on St. Mary’s pushed further and further into their opponents territory and managed to put together some threatening attacks but all the while Kilfeacle kicked the ball back over their heads and gained ground was once again relinquished. St. Mary’s were restricted to just one long range penalty attempt which was missed.

With 33 minutes gone the visiting side went through many phases of play that involved the whole team and finally the backs moved the ball quickly and Eoghan O’Byrne finished a great move to score a try which Alan Kiely was unable to converted from a tight angle. The consensus from the very vocal home supporters was that their team were playing the better of the two. Brodie Flannery kicked a penalty to bring the score to 17 points to 5 with 35 minutes played. On the stroke of half-time another supreme effort sent Shane Luby through for his third try of the day, a fantastic personal achievement and a half-time lead of 22-5.

From the restart, Kilfeacle immediately took the game to St. Marys and gained territorial advantage and within minutes were further ahead with the St. Mary’s defence being carved apart as Luke Ashmore touched down under the posts to score the try that sealed a bonus point and which Brodie Flannery converted with ease.

The bench was emptied and players were rested. Kilfeacle took their foot off the pedal and lost their impetus. St. Mary’s started to work their way back into the game. In the 62nd minute Jamie O’Sullivan replied with a try for the Saints and Alan Kiely converted. This spurred Kilfeacle back to life and three minutes later Kilfeacle’s dominance led to an excellently worked try touched down by Cian Ryan Lowry after excellent work from Gavin Heuston, Shane Luby, James Hogan and Brodie Flannery.

When St. Marys restarted the game they immediately worked their way back into their opponents half and after 9 minutes Ger Clancy scored a try for the Saints and Alan Kiely converted.

KANTURK NEXT UP FOR KILFEACLE

Our next game is a tough away game against Kanturk in the Munster Junior League on the 2nd of December. The team as ever are proud and humbled by the amount of support they receive and hope that their supporters will continue to come along and support the team for their remaining fixtures.

MINI RUGBY ON THE HILL

Mini rugby training continues in Kilfeacle on Friday nights at 7. This is an ideal environment to introduce both boys and girls to the game in a safe and controlled manner. We welcome boys and girls from 6+ to join us. We have great fun up on The Hill and have lots of matches planned over the next few months. Mini rugby is perfect for beginners as boys and girls play against children of their own ability and age.