Tipperary's little golden girls are Munster cross-country champions

In was a great day overall for Dundrum AC at the juvenile and intermediate events at the County Cork venue.

MUNSTER JUVENILE B CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Juvenile ‘B’ Cross Country was held on Sunday, December 2 on a tough course in Riverstick Co. Cork. We had 22 juveniles taking part.

We got off to a great start in the girls U/9 where we had six starters. Belle Kelly led them home in 4th place followed by Ellisse Kelly in 20th, Mia McCormack in 24th, Muireann O’Neill 31st, Molly Butler 37th and Nollaig Kilmartin 39th.

The team won the gold medals and Belle and Ellisse were on the county team that won the silver medals.

In the boys U/9 our medal collection continued with Cian Buckley 30th, Jack Ferncombe 44th and Shane Hennessey 53rd all on the county team that won the silver medals.

In the girls U/11 we had seven runners led home by Emma Kingston in 26th, Anna Butler 33rd , Ruby Kelly 34th, Brid Quirke 35th, Clodagh Kilmartin 41st, Roisin Ferncombe 43rd and Jessica Kelly 48th.

The club team was 5th of 11 teams and Emma Kingston was on the county team that won the silver medals.

We had just one boy U/11 Conor O’Donnell who was 53rd and as the county had only five runners was out of luck.

Our girls U/13 won the bronze club team medals and were led home by Paula Quirke in 5th followed by Mary Ellen Holmes in 45th, Niamh Buckley in 48th and Aisling DeCruis in 56th. Paula, Mary Ellen and Niamh were on the county team which finished 4th.

Our last juvenile to run was Tadgh O’Donnell who after a great run finished 7th and led home the county team to the bronze medals. Next week it is back to Thurles for the juvenile cross country relays.

MUNSTER INTERMEDIATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Intermediate Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday, December 2 in Riverstick, Co Cork in wet, hilly challenging conditions.

We had four athletes compete. First home for the club in a strong position of 9th was Dermot Hayes. Next we had 18th Eamon Morrissey, followed by 21st Martin Keane and 33rd Jim Hally.

They won Bronze medals in the Club Team and Dermot was also on the County Team that won gold.