Fixture details now finalized for Tipperary's Munster Senior Hurling League campaign

The fixture details have been finalized for Tipperary's up-coming Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League campaign - All-Ireland champions Limerick will host Liam Sheedy's men on Friday, December 14th at the Gaelic Grounds (throw-in 7.30pm).

Tipperary have not participated in the Munster Senior Hurling League competition since 2015 and the format this season is as follows: two groups of three with each group winner progressing to the final. Tipperary will feature in one group alongside Limerick and Kerry while Cork, Clare and Waterford will contest their respective group.

Kerry will host Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Thursday, December 20th at 7.30pm while Liam Sheedy and the Tipperary hurlers will face the Kingdom at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Saturday, January 5th (throw-in 2pm).

The Munster Senior Hurling League final is scheduled to take place on January 13th - time and venue to be confirmed in due course.

Commenting at the launch of the competition, which took place at the Co-Op Superstores in Raheen (Limerick) which is the flagship store in Dairygold’s retail network, on Wednesday, December 5th Munster Council chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted that all six counties will participate in the 2019 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League. The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League. I am delighted to welcome Co-Op Superstores as the competition sponsor once again. I thank them for their continued support and look forward to working with them in the months ahead”.

Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative - Jim Woulfe, Dairygold CEO stated: “We are very pleased to join forces once again with Munster GAA in what is an extraordinary and unprecedented era for Hurling. As an organisation deeply embedded in Munster, Dairygold through our network of retail stores and our online store coopsuperstores.ie is connected with the GAA across all communities. We are looking forward to being part of another exciting League which gets the 2019 hurling season underway in Munster”.

The launch was attended by Cork manager John Meyler, Limerick manager John Kiely, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, Clare manager Gerry O’Connor, Waterford manager Paraic Fanning and Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor. They were joined by Cork player Seamus Harnedy, Limerick player Sean Finn, Tipperary player Seamus Callanan, Clare player Conor Cleary, Waterford player Stephen Bennett and Kerry player Jordan Conway.

TIPPERARY TRAINING PANEL

Liam Sheedy (Portroe) and his management team, which features Tommy Dunne (Toomevara) and Darragh Egan (Kiladangan), recently named the following pre-season Tipperary senior hurling training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Mark McCarthy (Toomevara), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Sean O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jason Ryan (Toomevara) & David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

