FAI Junior Cup: Peake Villa face a 417-kilometre trip to Donegal as five Tipperary clubs learn their last 32 fate

The draw has been made for the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup (last thirty-two) and the five remaining Tipperary clubs have learned their fate. And, one of the most eye-catching ties sees Thurles outfit Peake Villa face a daunting 417-kilometre journey to take on Greencastle Celtic (Inishowen District League) in Donegal.

Newport Town are also away, but don’t have nearly as far to travel as this season’s surprise packet will face the Limerick District League’s Aisling Annacotty. Thankfully, St Michael’s, Clonmel Town and Blackcastle Templemore Harps will all play at home in the sixth round and enjoy a terrific chance to book their place in the last sixteen of the competition.

An outstanding St Michael’s team, who won the competition outright as recently as 2014, will face last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in Tipperary while Clonmel Town will host either Wayside Celtic or FC Transylvania (both Dublin). Finally, BT Harps have been drawn at home to Ballymun United.

The games are scheduled to take place on or before Sunday, January 13th.

The full draw for the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup reads as follows: St Michael's v Newmarket Celtic, Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic or FC Transylvania, Rosemount Mulvey or Dunboyne FC v Crumlin United, Sheriff YC v Pike Rovers, Gorey Rangers v Freebooters, Aisling Annacotty v Newport Town, Evergreen FC v Cappry Rovers, Blackcastle Templemore Harps v Ballymun United, Mervue United v Booth Road Celtic or Suncroft FC, Westport Utd v Usher Celtic, Tramore AFC or Athenry FC v Willow Park, VEC FC v Glin Rovers, Crettyard FC v Muirhevna Mor or Ballynanty Rovers, Greencastle Celtic v Peake Villa FC, Glengad Utd v Birr Town, Regional United v Ardmore or St Paul's Artane or MP FC.

