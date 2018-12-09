Thurles finish a flattering 13 points clear of Toomevara in Tipperary U21A hurling semi-final replay

Two goals in two minutes mid-way through the third quarter irrevocably tipped the scales in favour of Thurles Sarsfields who finished a flattering thirteen points ahead of Toomevara in the Tipperary Water County Under-21A Hurling Championship semi-final replay at The Ragg on Sunday last.

Tipperary Water County Under-21A Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay

Thurles Sarsfields 4-12 Toomevara 0-11

A week earlier these sides braved atrocious conditions over eighty minutes to serve up an exciting draw and for forty minutes at The Ragg on Sunday a repeat was on the cards though this time in less appalling, but nevertheless testing conditions.

But the goals sent Sarsfields’ confidence soaring and caused Toome heads to drop so that even before Matthew Kelly notched Sarsfields’ fourth goal in injury time the Thurles side’s place in the final against Clonoulty-Rossmore was secured.

Again, there was a big turn-out for the clash and while this encounter did not match its forerunner for intensity there was more quality to it with the Sarsfields boys in particular benefiting from the better going. Sarsfields lined out without suspended senior Rory Purcell (a huge loss), but in Matthew Kelly they had a talented replacement with a battling spirit to boot.

DOWNFIELD BREEZE

Aided by the fresh down-field breeze Toomevara were expected to make the early running, but they were rattled by a Conor Stakelum goal for Sarsfields after seven minutes which added to his earlier pointed free to which Kevin McCarthy had replied for Toome. McCarthy had the next three points from frees as Toome levelled by the end of the first quarter (0-4 to 1-1).

As in the drawn game Toome had cause for concern with their finishing and when they reached the break only a point ahead (0-7 to 1-3) the signs were ominous for the North champions - while Toome’s seven wides were significant credit must go to a dogged Sarsfields defence with youngsters Barry McGrath and Kieran Moloney stepping up big-time to the plate as more experienced colleagues Michael Purcell, Jack Derby and Seosamh Ryan put the shackles on the Toome attack for whom Jack Delaney, who had two points from play in the closing minutes of the half, was the main threat.

A 0-7 to 1-3 advantage at half-time did not look enough to sustain Toome in the second half and so it transpired. Sarsfields quickly levelled on resuming, pushed ahead with another Conor Stakelum point and then after Jack Delaney and Stakelum swapped points came the crucial two minutes. First, in the 39th minute, Jack Lanigan , who was having a big influence, set up Bill Darcy for a Thurles goal to be followed a minute later by another from Evan McCormack which forced Sarsfields 3-6 to 0-8 clear and looking like winners.

MIGHTY EFFORT

Jack Delaney pointed for Toome, but Kieran Moloney cancelled that out with a mighty effort before Eoin Grace again pointed to keep Toome in touch going into the last quarter.

Sarsfields now had the bit between their teeth and were not going to relinquish it as Jack Lanigan and Bill Darcy fired over points to extend their advantage (3-9 to 0-10).

It was going to take a mighty effort from Toome to salvage their championship ambitions and it was not forthcoming as the Thurles lads, with Conor Stakelum still showing the way with three unanswered points, put them beyond reach - Matthew Kelly’s goal in injury time being the icing on the cake after a fine performance.

Even if the margin of victory flattered Sarsfields, the merit of this success was beyond question. They were much the better side with their forwards, in particular, out-shining their rivals who struggled near goal. At the back the Thurles defence was rock-solid when conceding only five points from play with Harry Fitzgibbon and Cathal Moloney on top at midfield. Conor Stakelum and Jack Lanigan were tops in attack with Bill Darcy also finishing very strongly.

It was a disappointing finish to the campaign for Toome who, nevertheless, have a North title to show for their efforts. Chances wasted in the drawn game are now rued, but the blocks are being put in place for a return to the glory days for the Greyhounds. Liam Ryan, Josh McCarthy, Jack Delaney, Seán Flaherty and the accurate Kevin McCarthy were their key men on a day when they could have no complaint about the result.

MATCH DETAILS

Thurles Sarsfields: Matt O’Brien, Kieran Moloney (0-1), Jack Derby, Conor Cassidy, Seosamh Ryan, Michael Purcell, Barry McGrath, Cathal Moloney, Harry Fitzgibbon, Jack Lanigan (0-1), Evan McCormack (1-0), Billy Darcy (1-2), Eoin Purcell, Conor Stakelum (1-8, 0-5 frees), Matthew Kelly (1-0). Subs: Cian Stakelum for Darcy, Kevin Bracken for Lanigan, Mickey Stakelum for K Moloney.

Toomevara: Conor Grace, Tomás O’Farrell, Séamus O’Farrell, Niall O’Farrell, Jake Ryan, Liam Ryan, Darragh Spillane, Jack Ryan, Josh McCarthy, Bob Delaney, Jack Delaney (0-4), Eoin Grace (0-1), Kevin McCarthy (0-6, 0-6 frees), Seán Flaherty, Rory Brislane. Subs: Alan Ryan for B Delaney, Kevin Cleary for J Ryan, Jason Dwan for Brislane.

Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla Kickhams).