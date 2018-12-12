Tipperary players have to consider it significant if they are handed a jersey on Friday night says Liam Sheedy

The Tipp senior hurlers will get their competitive season underway on Friday evening, December 14th next at Pairc na nGael in Limerick when they tackle the All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League (throw-in 7.30pm).

It's an early outing for Tipp as they facilitate the All-Ireland champions who are off on their holidays very soon. But, close and all as it is to Christmas, there will be no festive fun under the floodlights of the Gaelic Grounds with Tipperary crossing the border in a bid to make a winning start and great impression in the first official game of the new Liam Sheedy era.

“We only have a three -week block of training behind us at this stage and it has been pretty tough stuff for some of the lads. There was so much club activity for so long that we have only just come back together really so Friday evening will be a chance to see where we are at. It won't be a season-defining game or anything like it, but it will give us a good guideline at the same time,” Liam Sheedy explained to the Tipperary Star this week.

There was much interest in the forty-man training panel announced by Liam, Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan a few weeks ago.

However, that panel has been reduced to thirty-nine after the unfortunate Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty- Rossmore) tore his cruciate knee ligament in his first outing with the squad - a huge personal disappointment for the affable county champion.

And, as Tipperary lock horns with Limerick on Friday, Liam Sheedy and his management team will have just twenty-four players to choose from with quite a few individuals carrying niggles and knocks which are just not worth risking in a competitive encounter.

Paddy Cadell (hand) and John O'Dwyer (ankle) are still recovering after surgery while Dillon Quirke will be playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the under-21 county final against Sarsfields on Sunday and will probably not feature for Tipp as a result.

“Yeah, we have a lot of knocks to deal with, but I'd rather to have them now than at the height of the summer. This is a great opportunity to look at a few lads and I guess the players have to consider it significant if they are handed a jersey on Friday. They will want to perform well, maybe hold onto that jersey for a few games and before you know it we are into the league action.

“Do well in that jersey in the league and you can hold onto it for the championship. So, Friday is the first chance and players will want to take it,” Liam Sheedy said.

Limerick, of course, will be performing in front of their home support and there is certain to be a big Treaty County attendance at Pairc na nGael on Friday evening.

Liam Sheedy is hoping that the Premier County faithful will travel over to Limerick for the game and says that there is much to be gleamed from the clashes in the competition.

“All of the teams in Munster have much to offer and from my point of view the games against them will help us determine our own group and find out a little about ourselves. We want our supporters to get behind us and we want to give them something to cheer about. The players will be trying to win over the supporters and that can only be done by how we perform on the pitch,” Liam Sheedy said before also pointing to the up-coming fundraising initiatives as being an indication of the players drive to reconnect with supporters - please see page 80 for details.

Tipp played Waterford in a challenge game the weekend before last in atrocious conditions, but the season commences in earnest on Friday before the turkey is even killed, never mind stuffed. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see the line-up.