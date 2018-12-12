Harty Cup quarter-final draw featuring Nenagh CBS, Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore has been made

The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 Dr Harty Cup (Munster post-primary schools under-19A hurling championship) featuring Nenagh CBS, Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.

In the last eight Our Lady’s Templemore will take on Midleton CBS, Thurles CBS face John The Baptist Community School, Hospital (Limerick) and Nenagh CBS collide with Christian Brothers College, Cork while in the last remaining quarter-final St Colman’s Fermoy meet De La Salle, Waterford.

In the semi-finals the winner of the meeting between St Colman’s and De La Salle will face the winner of the clash between Midleton CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore. Meanwhile if Nenagh CBS beat Christian Brothers College they will take on either John The Baptist or Thurles CBS in the final four.

The Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on January 9th, the semi-finals on January 26th and the final on February 16th.

GROUP STAGE

Although Thurles CBS suffered a fifteen-point Dr Harty Cup defeat (1-13 to 4-19) at the hands of Christian Brothers College (Cork) at Bansha on November 21st Thurles still progressed to the quarter-finals alongside Nenagh CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.

This season the tournament featured a group stage with the winning team and the runners-up in each respective group progressing to the seeded quarter-finals. Just three teams featured in group D and Thurles CBS qualified for the knock-out stage of the competition by virtue of their 2-22 to 0-6 win over Castletroy College.

The manner of the defeat suffered at the hands of Christian Brothers College was reasonably distressing from a Thurles CBS point of view, but Thurles now enjoy some time to re-group ahead of the quarter-finals.

On November 21st John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick) beat Blackwater Community School, Lismore (2-14 to 0-17) which ensured that Our Lady’s finished second in group C behind Hospital. In the opening round of games in group C (three teams) Our Lady’s Templemore suffered a twelve-point defeat (1-13 to 2-22) at the hands of John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick), but Templemore bounced back to beat Blackwater (2-16 to 2-6) in round two. So, Hospital won the group on four points and Our Lady’s finished second on two.

On November 21st Nenagh CBS surged to a superb 3-10 to 0-9 victory over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh (Cork) in Kilfinane. And, thanks to their second successive win Nenagh CBS booked their place in the quarter-finals at the expense of defending champions Árdscoil Rís who were beaten by St Colman’s Fermoy (2-19 to 1-15) in Kilmallock. In the opening round of games Nenagh CBS suffered a heavy defeat against St Colman’s (1-11 to 3-18), but Nenagh CBS stormed back into contention thanks to a superb eight-point win over Árdscoil Rís (2-23 to 3-12). So, St Colman’s won the group on six points while Nenagh CBS finished second on four.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all.

