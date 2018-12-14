Liam Sheedy names team for Limerick clash as Tipperary players take aim at winning over the Premier public

The Tipperary senior hurlers will get their competitive season underway on Friday evening, December 14th next at Páirc na nGael in Limerick when they tackle the All-Ireland champions, Limerick, in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League (throw-in 7.30pm). Manager Liam Sheedy has named his team to face the Shannonsiders and the Portroe man also revealed to the Tipperary Star this week that his panel of players aim to do their utmost to win over the Premier County public.

The following Tipperary team has been named to face Limerick on Friday night:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Seán O'Brien (Newport)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel)

7. Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Colin English (Fr Sheehy's)

11. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

18. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

20. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

21. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

22. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)

23. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

24. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

25. Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

26. Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

This week Tipperary senior hurling team manager Liam Sheedy explained to the Tipperary Star's Noel Dundon that the players are determined to win over the blue and gold supporters: “All of the teams in Munster have much to offer and from my point of view the games against them will help us to determine our own group and find out a little bit about ourselves. We want our supporters to get behind us and we want to give them something to cheer about. The players will be trying to win over the supporters and that can only be done by how we perform on the pitch”.

The Tipperary hurlers will also face Kerry in the Munster Senior Hurling League at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Saturday, January 5th (throw-in 2pm).

Pictured above: Liam Sheedy (Tipperary senior hurling manager), Marie Fitzgerald (manager of Co-Op Superstores in Cahir) and Seamus Callanan (Tipperary hurler) pictured at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League 2019 at the Co-Op Superstores in Raheen (Limerick), the flagship store of Dairygold’s retail network across Munster Picture: Arthur Ellis

TIPPERARY TRAINING PANEL

Liam Sheedy (Portroe) and his management team, which features Tommy Dunne (Toomevara) and Darragh Egan (Kiladangan), recently named the following pre-season Tipperary senior hurling training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Mark McCarthy (Toomevara), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Sean O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jason Ryan (Toomevara) & David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.