'Green with Envy': Limerick hurlers make Clonmel town their home 

The Liam McCarthy was welcomed with open arms to Clonmel, County Tipperary, by a passionate Limerick contingent who have made the town their home.

The gathering took place in the home of proud Limerick man Patsy Cunningham who arrived in Clonmel in 1966 to serve as a guard.

"We had a great night, after all the disappointments over the years, all of us based in Clonmel would have suffered so much heartbreak over the last forty five years, we were all so thrilled to make the breakthrough," said Patsy.

His nephew Alan, a coach with the Limerick team, arranged the visit of the McCarthy which was accompanied by Limerick stars Mike Casey and Shane Dowling.

"The players time was very much appreciated .The cup could only stay a few hours as it was on its way back up to my home parish of Knokcainey the same night," said Patsy.