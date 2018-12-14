South Tipperary Cycling Club goes from strength to strength

South Tipperary Cycling Club has been in existence for almost seven years. The idea to set up a cycling club in the area of Clogheen, Ardfinnan and Cahir was first suggested by local cycling enthusiasts Bernard Lonergan, John Byrne and Martin Kennedy who saw a wonderful opportunity to avail of the huge growth in popularity of cycling in Ireland.

From an initial membership of just 25, the club has grown to a membership of over 60 this year.

South Tipperary Cycling Club covers all types of cycling from road biking to mountain biking and more recently to cyclocross.

There are two official road spins every Sunday morning right throughout the year. However spins can be tailor made to cater for all abilities. There is a 50km spin for beginners and a 70-100km for the more experienced cyclist. In order to promote the idea of a community-based club, to add variety and to make it as easy as possible to reach every corner of the locality, the starting point for the cycles rotates each month between Ardfinnan, Clogheen and Cahir - 9am in the summer time and 9.30am for the winter months.

While the spins would be described as leisure spins, most of the members have progressed to take part in some of the countries toughest sportives such as the Sean Kelly tour of Waterford, the Rebel Tour the Wicklow 200, the Tour De Munster in aid of Downs Syndrome Ireland and the Cycle Against Suicide.

The club is proud of Cathal Murray, who has competed in two junior tours of Ireland and Arminas Meskauskas, who began his training with the club before joining a specific racing team.

For those interested in mountain biking, the Comeragh, Knockmealdown and Galtee mountains offer some of the finest trails in the entire country. The club’s mountain bikers have taken part in events such as Grassroots Enduro and the Red Bull Foxhunt.

South Tipperary Cycling Club also has a very active childrens cycling club. Most recently the kids competed in the Clonmel Cycling Club League in Powerstown Park.

The club wishes its members, their families, friends and sponsors a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.

Visit the clubs's website and Facebook for more information.