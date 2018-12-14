Callanan stars as Tipperary topple the All-Ireland champions

It might have been a cold December evening but this game meant something to the players who took to the field.

Tipperary 4-14

Limerick 2-17

An attendance of 3,224 turned out to see this Munster senior hurling league clash at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick and eventhough the evening was cold, at least it was dry and the pitch was in decent condition as Tipperary started their season under Liam Sheedy by defeating the All-Ireland champions.

Three first half goals helped Tipperary to a 3-6 to 0-11 interval lead, with Tipp's first coming from a Seamus Callanan penalty after just a minute - Jason Forde had been fouled in the 23rd second after Ronan Maher had put him through.

Limerick though hurled smartly in the half and were in front by a point 0-9 to 1-5, when Callanan got his second goal in the 33rd minute after skipping inside following a Dan McCormack crossfield pass. Two minutes later the ball wa sin the Limerick net again when Mark Kehoe netted after Forde and Callanan combined and though Limerick, who had 11 first half wides, finished with two points, Tipp had that four point cushion having hurled into the breeze.

The second half was only three minutes old when Tipp sub Patrick Bonner Maher rattled the Limerick net for a fourth time to extend Tipps lead to eight. However David Reidy goalled for Limerick eight minutes later and looked as though they would stage a fightback. They did, but Tipp had the wherewithall to withstand the onslaught with the defence led by James Barry, Sean O'Brien and Donagh Maher in great form.

Seamus Callanan was one of the stars of the Tipperary show finishing with 2-8 to his name, while Limerick finished the game with fourteen after wing forward Gearoid Hegarty picked up a second yellow card on the stroke of full time.