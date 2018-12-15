Sheedy pleased by what he saw from his Tipperary charges

Tipperary Manager Liam Sheedy was pleased by what he saw on Friday evening last in Limerick. It wasn't so much the score taking, the tackling or the skills displayed – it had more to do with the application of the players, their willingness to put in the shift, and above all, their attitude.

And, the Portroe man is confident that if he and his management team can successfully gel the three eras represented in the panel, Tipp will be in very good stead for the league and championship 2019.

“If this team is to be successful, it has got to blend the youth with that middle group and then the older lads. You saw that tonight with the Colin English group, and the Dan McCormack era and then the James Barry era. If we can gel those three areas together, which I am very confident we can, we should have a chance of reaching our potential. Tonight was certainly a good foundation,” he said in the immediate aftermath of the clash with Limerick.

On the game itself?

“Overall we were very happy and it is the first step on a very long journey. We play Kerry after Christmas and if we jump that hurdle we'll have another match after that. You cannot beat games because a match like that where you are put to the pin of your collar by top class opposition is probably better than 3/4 training sessions. We are further down the road in terms of our preparations for 2019 than they were, but we have seen flashes of what Limerick can do and they will be very formidable opposition,” said Liam who is looking forward to having more players available for training early in January.