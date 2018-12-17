Egan brothers inspire Galtee Rovers to win their 26th West Tipperary senior football title

The Egan brothers, Tony and Daire, combined to shoot Galtee Rovers to their 26th Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Tipperary Senior Football Championship title in an exciting tussle with Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill at Cappawhite on Friday night.

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West

Senior Football Championship Final

Galtee Rovers 2-8

Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill 1-7

Despite the dreary, wet and cold conditions both teams served up an exciting encounter which was in doubt right until the end when Tony Egan found the net three minutes into injury time to eventually seal the title for Galtee Rovers.

With the tough conditions scores were at a premium in the first half. While the sides would go in at the break level it was Éire Óg who would have created the better scoring opportunities and possibly should have been ahead.

From the second minute when Tony Egan pointed from a free he ensured he would play a big part in bridging a four-year gap to Galtee Rovers' last title. He was the go-to man in the forwards who would finish with a tally of 1-6.

Three minutes later Egan added his first from play as Galtee Rovers looked very assured of themselves.

Slowly Éire Óg found their feet in the game and Dinny Crosse opened their account from a placed ball after eight minutes. Galtee Rovers continued to use Tony Egan as their point of attack and had his third of the half in the thirteenth minute to again put two between the sides.

Donal O’Dwyer cut the deficit, but, again, Tony Egan responded with a pointed '45. Éire Óg finished the half stronger and points from Kevin Fox and Darragh Mooney saw the game all square on Paddy Russell’s half time whistle.

SECOND HALF

Galtee Rovers introduced Shane Egan for the start of the second half. The opening exchanges all belonged to Galtee Rovers. Shane Ryan pointed in the second minute and Galtee Rovers continued to attack though failing to add to their lead.

Both sides were then reduced to fourteen men after ten minutes of the half before Tony Egan added his fourth point from play and put Galtee Rovers two points up.

Éire Óg though always have a never-say-die attitude and this was evident in the next attack, a sweeping move which put Brian Fox through only for his shot to go across the face of goal and wide.

The game was tied up by the 18th minute after two Dinny Crosse frees which ensured that the remainder of the game would be nip and tuck.

A minute later the momentum looked to have swung in Éire Óg’s favour when Willie O’Neill picked up Eoin Kennedy’s pass to shoot low to the net. A goal in these conditions were crucial. Éire Óg had now hit 1-2 without reply.

Galtee Rovers were not to be outdone, however, and the game's second goal arrived in the next attack. Daire Egan finished off a good attacking move to the net despite the best efforts of Sean Breen in the Éire Óg goal.

Éire Óg missed two chances from frees, but at the other end the Egan brothers, Tony and Daire, both pointed from play.

Galtee Rovers were two points up as the clock now entered the red, but Brian Fox cut the deficit to the minimum. Éire Óg tried to work an equaliser, but Galtee Rovers had numbers behind the ball and Éire Óg struggled to get a shot in to level proceedings.

In the final attack Galtee Rovers' Tony Egan crashed the ball to an empty net and finally put the game beyond Éire Óg.

Best for Galtee Rovers was Conor O’Sullivan. Daire Egan and Eric Grogan showed real ability at midfield while in the forwards Tony Egan was the target man, but Adam McGrath and Shane Ryan also shone.

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill were best served by Brian Fox while Donal O’Dwyer worked tirelessly at midfield. Conor O’Brien started at centre-forward, but was moved back into his accustomed role in defence. Dinny Crosse worked well and got on a lot of possession.

MATCH DETAILS

Galtee Rovers: Calum Fanning, Pat Murnane, Eamon O'Connell, Rob Doyle, Shane Power, Conor O'Sullivan, Sean Daly, Eric Grogan, Daire Egan (1-1), Ian O'Brien, Tony O'Brien, Shane Ryan (0-1), Darren McGrath, Tony Egan (1-6, 0-3 frees), Adam McGrath. Subs used: Shane Egan, Colin Morrissey, Stephen O’Dwyer.

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill: Sean Breen, Paul Devlin, Michael Bradshaw, Paid O’Dwyer, Willie O’Neill (1-0), Brian Fox (0-1), Kevin Fox (0-1), Eoin Bradshaw, Eoin Kennedy, Donal O’Dwyer (0-1), Conor O’Brien, Diarmuid Ryan, Paul Downey, Dinny Crosse (0-3, 0-3 frees), Darragh Mooney (0-1). Subs used: Sean Ryan, Ronan O’Brien, Richard O’Doherty.

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly).