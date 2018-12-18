Reported €28,916 surplus reflects positively on the Tipperary County Board

The Tipperary County Board has recorded a surplus for the sixth successive year. The annual accounts were unveiled at the County Convention hosted in The Dome at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Monday, December 17th. And, once more the end of year accounts reflect favourably on an executive led by County Board chairman John Devane (Boherlahan-Dualla) who described treasurer Michael Power’s report as a “reasonably successful outcome”.

Treasurer Michael Power (Newcastle) carefully outlined every facet of the accounts and reported a net surplus of €28,916 - the County Board recorded a surplus of €160,322 in 2017, €85,957 in 2016 and €129,521 in 2015.

The accounts have been audited by Ronan Spain (Spain, Fewer Quinlan & Company). And, it is very encouraging to see the financial resources of the county being managed so prudently when you consider the revelations elsewhere in the country.

Remember: as recently as 2012 the County Board declared a deficit of €246,939 having also shipped similar deficits in 2011 (€219,000) and 2010 (€126,267). Indeed, during the four years preceding 2013 Tipperary recorded losses which exceeded an aggregate total of €650,000. Since then, however, the prudent management of resources has been allied to some determined fundraising.

In 2013 the County Board declared a first surplus in five years (€52,699) before reporting an excellent 2014 surplus of €319,613. The surplus dropped to €129,521 in 2015 and €85,957 in 2016, but supporters of Gaelic games in Tipperary need to realise that thanks to sensible management at executive level the days of declaring a €250,000 deficit are gone and good riddance to them.

The 2018 income amounted to €3,734,301 (expenditure €3,705,385), but that level of income was significantly down on 2017’s €4,022,133 (expenditure €3,861,811). The County Board’s income jumped from €4,083,485 in 2015 to €4,587,245 in 2016 while the expenditure amounted to €4,501,288 in 2016 (€3,953,963 in 2015).



County Board treasurer Michael Power described 2018 as “not a bad year”. The Newcastle man thanked his fellow officers for their support and reserved special praise for assistant treasurer Liz Flanagan (Holycross-Ballycahill). Mr Power also highlighted the work of John O’Donovan, Tommy Connors and Willie O’Grady for helping to manage the gates for the County Board while assistant treasurer Liz Flanagan complimented Mr Power on the quality of his work: “I know the hard work that he puts into it”.

It was heartening to note that the 2018 gate receipts climbed up to €527,895 (from €474,321 in 2017). In 2016 the gate receipts amounted to €391,922 while in 2015 the figure came in at €432,056. And, the breakdown of the gate receipt income is also interesting to take note of: in 2018 club hurling games earned €372,861 in gate receipts while football club games earned €80,506.

INTER-COUNTY TEAM EXPENSES

According to the 2018 accounts the inter-county teams’ administration expenses jumped from €1,070,353 in 2017 up to €1,153,282 this year (the highest since 2010).

This increase might appear odd given the fact that both of the Tipperary senior inter-county football and hurling teams exited their respective championships at a reasonably early stage, but auditor Ronan Spain got right to the nub of the issue when simply explaining that the “the costs of preparing inter-county teams is continuing to rise” while County Board treasurer Michael Power indicated that the issue was “something that the board officers are constantly vigilant on”. Considering the expense associated with the preparation of elite teams such sensible management of resources is more than reassuring for supporters of the blue and gold.

In the current financial context it is interesting to note that during the 1988 County Board convention then treasurer Michael Nolan (Kiladangan) informed delegates that during the previous twelve months the training expenses incurred by the inter-county hurling team had amounted to £30,000.

In 2008 the Tipperary County Board spent €1,106,630 preparing its inter-county teams for battle; that figure represented a staggering 46% increase on 2007 (€748,332). By 2010 that figure had jumped to €1,233,392 and in 2011 €1,171,876 was spent. In 2014 €866,405 was spent on our inter-county teams, €1,045,916 in 2015, €1,099,503 in 2016 and €1,070,353 in 2017. It’s comforting to know that the Tipperary players are being prepared to the nth degree, but it is interesting to note that the County Board has to locate €22,178 on average every week before it can even think about the administration of club GAA in this county.

ELECTED OFFICERS

The following officers were elected at the 2018 Tipperary County Convention on Monday night, December 17th -

President: Matt Hassett (Toomevara)

Vice-President: John Costigan (JK Bracken’s)

Chairman: John Devane (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Vice-Chairman: Joe Kennedy (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Treasurer: Michael Power (Newcastle)

Assistant Treasurer: Liz Flanagan (Holycross-Ballycahill)

Development Officer: PJ Maher (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Coaching Officer: Tom Dawson (Éire Óg Annacarty)

Officer for Irish Language & Culture: Seosamháin Ní Chathail (Thurles Sarsfields)

Children’s Officer: Nicholas Moroney (St Patrick’s)

Public Relations Officer: Joe Bracken (Moycarkey-Borris)

Central Council Representative: Michael Bourke (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Munster Council Representatives: Jimmy Minogue (Nenagh Éire Óg) and Gerard Ryan (Templederry Kenyons).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.