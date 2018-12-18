Tipperary junior clubs walkout of Convention after clash with executive

A walkout of sorts by a number of junior clubs in Tipperary right at the very end of the County Convention at The Dome on Monday evening generated much comment as delegates were enjoying their cup of tea afterwards.

The standoff came following a motion from the Killea and St Patrick's clubs which stated: “All senior roinn 1, senior roinn 2 and intermediate hurling clubs name 18 players that played in in the previous ( ie 2018) senior roinn1, senior roinn2, and county and divisional championships. Those 18 players are ineligible to play on that clubs lower grade team in the following years (2019) league or championship. In the case of clubs with more than two adult teams, those clubs names 18 players per team that played senior, intermediate and junior A, that are ineligible to play on that clubs lowest grade team league of championship.”

St Patrick's Jimmy O'Brien spoke about the current rules and how junior clubs are being placed at a distinct disadvantage when coming up against clubs with more than one team. Players who may have played at a higher grade the previous year can suddenly return to play at a lower grade the next year, he said, and this was proving very difficult for single team clubs.

The Secretary of the County CCC Tom Maher said that it would be impossible to administer the proposal being put forward and ultimately it was ruled out of order with the Vice Chairman of the Board, Joe Kennedy stating that such a proposal, without specifics, could not come before Convention. However, there had been much discussion on it and Rockwell Rovers John Hally was very vocal in his criticism of the Board, accusing the executive of ignoring junior clubs.



County Board Chairman John Devane

Chairman John Devane, informed the delegate that the motion could not be taken as it was out of order, but Mr Hally persisted and accused the Board of only caring about the senior clubs in the county. “We have spent hours here debating about juvenile ages and when it comes ot the junior clubs ye don't want to know about it. I'm calling on the junior to leave it to ye and walk out of this meeting,” he said.“That's very unfair comment,” said John Devane. “We have debated this matter but the motion is out of order and we cannot take it. Bring back a properly worded motion and we can discuss it. But, it's unfair to suggest that we don't care about junior clubs, or any club for that matter. Unfair comment,” he reiterated as a number of delegates – up to fifteen – got up and left.

Mind you it was 11:20pm and leaving for home was not an outrageous prospect at the time anyway. Convention was adjourned some three minutes later.