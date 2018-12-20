Two-Mile-Borris and Glengoole United win again in Tipperary League

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 League

TWO-MILE-BORRIS 2 v 0 ST. MICHAEL’S

This was a top of the table clash that was going to decide who would sit on the summit of the Clonmel Credit Union Division One table at Christmas, and by the final whistle that honour lay with the hosts as Two Mile Borris cemented their credentials as favourites to get promoted back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking come season end.

The home side were in control from the start carving out a number of chances before Cian Hayes finally opened the scoring in the 25thminute when he rounded the Saints keeper and slotted home.

The home side really should have added to that before the break but due to a combination of good defending and poor finishing they went in for the tea a single goal in front.

They continued pushing on at the beginning of the second period and Hayes was unlucky not to have grabbed a second five minutes in when he struck the post before the visitors scrambled the ball to safety.

The pressure finally told just before the hour mark however and Michael Foley made it two goals to nil to the home side with a powerful header that left the Saints keeper with no chance of saving.

A silly red card for two cautionable offences made things a little harder for the hosts but in the end they never looked like they were going to give up their heard earned lead and ascended to the top of the pile where they’ll be when they tuck into the turkey this year.

Cahir Park dent title hopes of Peake Villa

SLIEVEARDAGH UNITED 0 v 2 GLENGOOLE UNITED

Glengoole United made the short journey through the Slieveardagh hills for this local derby as they battled to stay within distance of the promotion and title race, and ended up with three precious point that keeps them right in the hunt for both.

The heavy rainfall meant that the ground conditions were very poor, and both teams had to battle hard throughout to gain any momentum in the game.

The opening stages were close, with neither team having many clear cut chances, but it was dogged and intense as the game reached the half hour mark. The home side had been building up a head of steam, but were beaten by a bit of misfortune, as a defender slipped chasing a through ball, which left Daniel Rafter with time to compose himself in the box before rifling into the roof of the net.

Despite the host’s endeavour, they went in at half time a goal down. Slieveardagh came out in the second half and tried to up the intensity immediately, but the Glengoole defence were well marshalled and allowed very few opportunities for an equaliser. The visitors soaked up more home pressure, and in the 55th minute, they countered and Rafter wriggled through again and beat the keeper, having only moments before been stopped brilliantly by David Cashin in a similar position.

The home side still had plenty of time to get back into the game, but as the half wore on, the pitch conditions worsened and bodies tired and they couldn’t find the elusive breakthrough. With ten minutes to go, they were hampered further by being reduced to ten men, but fought valiantly until the final whistle, only to see the visitors leave with the points.

See more sport in this week's issue of The Nationalist