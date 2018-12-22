Kilruane MacDonagh’s scoop the top two hurling awards in North Tipperary

The top two hurling awards in the North Tipperary division have been scooped by Kilruane MacDonagh’s - in 2018 Kilruane won the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since 1990 while also collecting the division’s minor B hurling title and in recognition of such achievements the MacDonagh’s have been named as the North Tipperary club of the year. Meanwhile Kilruane star Justin Cahill has been named as the senior hurler of the year in North Tipperary for his contribution to a terrific campaign.

Kilruane previously won the North Tipperary club of the year award in 1975, 1977, 1978 and 1985 while club luminaries like Ray McLoughney (2005), Paddy Williams (1978) and Seán Hyland (1977) have been previously honoured with the senior hurler of the year award.

Meanwhile Toomevara are celebrating on the double this weekend as Paddy Grace has been named the North Tipperary junior A hurling player of the year and Jack Delaney has been named the under-21 player of the year.

Kiladangan are also celebrating a double of their own: Bryan McLoughney has been named North Tipperary minor hurler of the year and while Darragh Egan has been named North Tipperary senior footballer of the year.

