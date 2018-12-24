Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore honoured at Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year awards

Rachel Blackmore won the Sportswoman of the Month Award for October after a stellar month in a stellar season. October saw Blackmore rack up thirteen winners, putting her second only to Paul Townend in the race for the Irish champion jockey crown, the 29-year-old having won the conditional jockeys’ title in the 2016-17 season.

“If you told me three years ago that I would go to Punchestown on a Wednesday and ride two winners for Gigginstown and Henry De Bromhead. And, if you’d told me I’d be riding two-year-old winners for Willie Mullins. If you’d told me all that, I’d have said I’d be beyond happy if I ever got to that sort of level. I would have told you that I would be so content and happy. If you had told me that I would be champion conditional jockey, I would have been like, ‘Oh my God, I’ll retire. That will do me. I’ll be so happy with that out of my career’. But the truth is, you’re not. When you’re doing well and people say you’re doing well, your main thought is, ‘Right, I have to stay going well now because people are saying I’m okay.’ It feels like there’s that bit more pressure. It’s like you’re never fully happy. It’s strange that way,” Rachel Blackmore said.

But that pressure hasn’t told; in November, Blackmore guided Bedrock to a shock defeat of Samcro at Down Royal.

World champion boxer Kellie Harrington, who was Sportswoman of the Month for November, was crowned the Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2018 at the event. The 29-year-old Dubliner’s lightweight division victory at the world championships in India last month, made her the first Irish boxer to win world medals in two different weight categories. She is also just the third Irish boxer - after Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan - to become an amateur world boxing champion. Along with her former Irish team-mate Katie Taylor, Sanita Puspure in rowing and cycling’s Katie-Georg Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, Harrington is the fourth monthly winner in 2018 to have been crowned a world champion.

Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy, who was The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year two years ago was on hand to present Harrington with the award. This is the 15th year of the awards and the boxer was among fifteen monthly award winners - there were multiple winners on several occasions - nominated for the 2018 title.

The Irish ladies’ hockey team, which claimed a silver medal at the hockey World Cup in London in August, was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Sport 2018 Award. Despite being amateurs - the only amateur team at the event - and the second lowest seeds, the Irish team surpassed expectations by getting to the final, the first Irish team to get to a senior world final in any field sport. They topped their group before beating India in the quarter final and Spain in the semi-final, both after penalty shoot outs.

The Sports Editor of The Irish Times Malachy Logan described 2018 as a momentous year for Irish sportswomen: “World and European championships medals have become almost the norm across a huge variety of sports at these Awards while, at home, our GAA, soccer and horse racing stars are equally celebrated for their enormous contribution to women’s sport. None of this would have been possible without the skill, dedication and training of the women we are honouring today as well as the unswerving support of their coaches, families and partners. It is only fitting, therefore, that we are today saluting those achievements”.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross said: “2018 has been another year of success for Ireland’s sportswomen, who have given us many wonderful memories and produced some spectacular performances which have captured the imagination of the country. Their continued success serves to inspire our children and young people and to enhance Ireland’s reputation abroad. I would like to acknowledge Sport Ireland and the Irish Times for staging these awards which recognise the incredible contribution of Irish women in sport. I would like to congratulate all of today’s winners and also pay tribute to their families and all of the coaches and support teams who have helped them to reach the highest levels of sport”.

The Chairman of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey said: “In sporting terms 2018 has been a spectacular year. Sport has a unique ability to unite people of all backgrounds and we have had no shortage of sporting success to celebrate in the past twelve months. We are all united in our pride for the achievements of our athletes and teams on their success this year. The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year awards is the perfect way to round-off an excellent year and a fitting way to celebrate our wonderful athletes. I congratulate each of the monthly award winners on their achievements and wish them well for the year ahead”.

Established in 2004, the aim of the Sportswoman of the Year awards is to recognise the abilities and achievements of women in Irish sports. The awards run over a twelve-month period, with the judges selecting a winner each month for her ability to excel at sport. From the twelve monthly winners, the overall Sportswoman of the Year is selected and announced in December. The winner is decided by a judging panel, which is represented by individuals from the world of sport journalism.

The monthly award winners:-

December: Fiona McHale (Gaelic Football)

January: Phil Healy (Athletics)

February: Cora Staunton (Australian Rules)

March: Katie Walsh (Horse Racing)

April: Leona Maguire (Golf)

May: Natalya Coyle (Pentathlon)

June: Sarah Healy (Athletics)

July: Ayeisha McFerran (Hockey)

August: Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Cycling)

September: Sanita Puspure (Rowing) and Sinead Aherne (Gaelic Football)

October: Katie Taylor (Boxing) and Rachael Blackmore (Horse Racing)

November: Kellie Harrington (Boxing)