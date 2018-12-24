Tipperary fans nominate Solohead's junior B football success as their GAA moment of the year

Following a poll hosted on the TipperaryLive.ie website Solohead's 2018 junior B county football final success has been nominated by blue and gold fans as the Premier County's GAA moment of the year. The Solohead lads attracted 28% of the vote while JK Bracken's (23%) were hot on their heels - this year JK Bracken's won the county minor A football championship, under-21A football championship and the junior A football championship.

You can find the details of each nominated moment and how the public voted by clicking here.

On October 28th there was a delirious out-pouring of joy at Clonoulty when a ravenous Solohead side retrieved a six-point deficit before seeing off Moyne-Templetuohy in the Tipperary Water County Junior B Football Championship final - captain Noel Kennedy had the honour of collecting the Dr Marsh Cup from Football Board chairman Barry O’Brien and in doing so the West outfit won the club’s first adult county football title (0-11 to 0-9).

You can find a report from the county junior B football final and video of the cup presentation ceremony by clicking here.

The victorious Solohead team read as follows: Christopher Ryan, Jerry Dee, Noel Kennedy, Chris O’Connor, Brendan Collins, Philip O’Doherty, Denis O’Shea, James Dee, Paul Ryan, Chris Kirby, John Joe O’Brien (0-1), Michael Fitzgerald (0-2), Declan Riordan, Joss O’Brien (0-3, 0-2 frees), Eoin Riordan (0-5, 0-1 frees). Subs: (6th) Brian Garvin for Philip O’Doherty, (51st) Colin Hanley for Chris Kirby, (61st) Aidan Riordan for Declan Riordan, (63rd) Patrick Russell for Denis O’Shea.

