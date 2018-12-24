The key for Tipperary is not to keep up with the changes, but to get ahead of them

Perhaps it is a measure of the kind of expectation which prevails in he Premier County that 2018 has been, more or less, written off, consigned to history and put down as a season from which to learn. Move on.

Any other county which might have captured the provincial minor hurling title to go along with the quite unexpected under-21 hurling All-Ireland crown would be shouting their achievements from the rooftops and the celebrations would probably still be going on, even at this stage.

But, in Tipperary, senior hurling is the real currency and the fact that the Premier men didn't even get out of Munster meant that the year was a write-off.

The promise of early the league form gave way to a humiliating Allianz National Hurling League decider defeat at the hands of Kilkenny in Nowlan Park and from there onwards it only got worse.

We failed to win a championship game from four attempts and probably should have lost to Waterford, but for the so called “ghost goal” which threw Tipperary a lifeline.

It must be said, though, that Tipp did well to do as well as they did, if that makes sense. The way the championships are weighted now, both on the provincial and domestic scene, are mitigating big time against the Premier County.

Michael Ryan stated that he never saw his men returning to training as tired as they did when preparing for the opening game against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds. It showed, with Tipperary lacking energy in key quarters right through the championship.

in the past

But enough about what has gone in the past. Now is the time to look forward and in Tipperary we can do so with much optimism it would seem.

While there would always be tremendous hope in the abilities of our players from what we have seen so far there is a real desire and hunger there amongst players and management alike at the present time.

When you try to look forward though, you must be cognisant of the past and ensure that lessons are learned. Those lessons are not a reflection of anyone involved in the team during the last era - decisions made were made in real time, with little pause for reflection and little time to analyse things.

Now, it is different though - time has allowed for contemplation.

experiences logged

The experiences of 2018 have been logged, tabled and dissected and plans for the coming season have been made with those in mind.

In many ways the 2018 management and players have been the guinea pigs for the new establishment.

For instance – will Tipperary go gung-ho for the Allianz National Hurling League? Is there any real benefit in winning the damn thing anymore, especially when it comes so close to the commencement of the championship?

Getting to the final certainly didn't benefit Tipp at all and one would feel that Liam Sheedy and his men won't have bags under their eyes from the lack of sleep if Tipp don't make the decider in 2019.

This parish would be an advocate of going back to two rounds of the league before Christmas and play with whoever you have available. The way things are, players are keeping themselves fit anyway, so having a closed season is a waste of time.

So, why not play a few of those league games and relieve the pressure into the new year? Won't happen though - while such a move might benefit Tipp the reality is that the voting delegates at Congress won't countenance such a move and the Premier influence is not strong enough to steer such a move through.



club front

On the club front the Tipp players will have to be given time to be at their best for the championshp block of games. That didn't happen this year and Michael Ryan consistently spoke about the pressures of club games and the kind of strain that was being placed upon his charges.

The thing is, players won't complain. They want games and will gladly hunt along playing matches and hoping for the best. But tiredness does creep in and all of the modern training methods, systems and even the fads, will point to the need for rest and recovery as being of paramount importance. The hard work is done over the winter/spring months, and then the trick for the rest of the season, is to keep the pot boiling without allowing the water to evaporate.

more time for liam

With this in mind, Liam Sheedy is likely to want more time with his players before the championship - not necessarily to get serious work, but to ensure that the players are fresh and ready for the clash with Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The club players will be left with blocks of time free from championship games.

While there will be a few rounds of the divisional and county championship played the club concentration during the inter-county weeks will be on county league games across the grades. But we have seen in the past that these games do not excite the general public with only the die hards attending.

When clubs are playing without their county men, the significance of the games is greatly diminished, eventough there were some cracking clashes in the county league in the past season.

In saying all that, supporters did vote with their feet in 2018 too. There were fine attendances at the club games and the heaving atmosphere of places like Templetuohy, Holycross, Nenagh, Templederry, Templemore, Dolla, Toomevara, The Ragg, Clonoulty, Cashel, Clonmel Sportsfield, Fethard and many more veues made for exciting games with plenty to cheer, and write, about.

County Board chairman John Devane, in his address to convention, said that he was thrilled with the attendances at game and pointed to the outstanding value for money with season tickets, weekend passes and then the quality of the games as being the key factors in bolstering those attendances. He has a point.

The club player might feel agrieved, but just as the county set-up has had to learn from the experience of 2018, so too will the club coaches. County champions Clonoulty -Rossmore took a few weeks off during the summer - that seemed to work out well for them anyway.

Nenagh Eire Og ploughed on as did the other two clubs in action on county senior hurling final day - Moycarkey- Borris and Seamus O Riain Cup champions Burgess.

Would they change the way they did things in 2018? Would Nenagh Eire Og? Would any of the other teams who didn't get to county final day?

All told, there is much to look forward to. The hurlers will be back in action on January 5 against Kerry; the footballers, with a refreshed backroom team under Liam Kearns, will follow soon after. Frosty toes and fingers will be kept warm as the players do their thing - it's a long way to go to championship, but boy does it fly along.



Lár na Páirce

Very soon too, Tipperary will bid adieu to the merchandise shop at Lár na Páirce - a must-visit location for all GAA enthusiasts in the county for many years. The merchandise will be moving to Thurles Shopping Centre under the Elvery's banner and there'll be a new Tipp jersey ready for the 2019 fare very soon as well – parents take note, just in case there happens to be a few bob left in the kitty after the festive season!

Yes, things are changing and changing fast – the key for Tipperary is not to keep up with the changes, but to get ahead of them.