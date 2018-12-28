Nenagh will host the Tipperary hurlers' return to competitive action on January 5th

The Tipperary hurlers will take on Kerry in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Saturday, January 5th (throw-in 2pm) - a win for Liam Sheedy's men on that occasion would propel the Premier County into the final of the competition on Sunday, January 13th against the group B winners (Cork, Clare or Waterford).

Tipperary, of course, got off to a really encouraging start in the pre-season tournament when beating Limerick (4-14 to 2-17) at Páirc na nGael in Limerick on Friday, December 14th. The Premier County led that encounter 3-6 to 0-11 at half-time. And, Liam Sheedy had Séamus Callanan (two, one penalty), Mark Kehoe and Patrick Maher to thank for the scoring the game-clinching goals.

The Shannonsiders started eight of their All-Ireland final winning team against Tipperary while Liam Sheedy elected to start the following side: Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Seán O'Brien (Newport), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Michael Breen (Ballina), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's, 0-1), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh, 0-1), Jason Forde (Silvermines, 0-2), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 2-8, 1-7 fress) and Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, 1-0). On the night the following substitutes were introduced: Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha, 1-0), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's) and Mark McCarthy (Toomevara).

Meanwhile Kerry lost their opening game in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League against Limerick on December 20th (0-11 to 4-14) at Austin Stack Park in Tralee - the Kingdom are managed by Fintan O'Connor who coached Mullinahone in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship during the 2018 season.

Against Limerick the Kerry team lined out as follows: Martin Stackpoolle, Seán Weir, Bryan Murphy, Eric Leen, Jason Diggins (0-1), Mickey Boyle, Patrick Kelly, Daithí Griffin, Brandon Barrett, Jordan Conway (0-1), Michael O’Leary (0-2), Michael Leane, Jack Goulding, Shane Conway (0-4, 0-2 frees), Dan Goggin. Subs used: James O'Connor, Pádraig Boyle (0-3, 0-2 frees), Michael Slattery, Niall O'Mahony and Evan Murphy.

2019 ALLIANZ NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE

Tipperary will launch their 2019 Allianz National Hurling League campaign at home to Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, January 26th. On Saturday, February 2nd the Premier County are away to Limerick followed by another away trip to Wexford on Sunday, February 17th before Liam Sheedy's men host Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, February 24th and conclude the group stage of the Allianz National Hurling League away to Cork on Sunday, March 3rd.

The league quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, March 10th, the semi-finals on Saturday, March 16th and the final on Sunday, March 24th.

Please note that a successful run to the final of the 2019 Allianz National Hurling League would involve Tipperary playing eight games in nine weeks.

Tipperary have, of course, lost the last two successive league finals to Galway and Kilkenny respectively while the Premier County have not won the competition since 2008. Tipp also lost the 2009, 2013 and 2014 league finals meaning that blue and gold supporters have now endured five successive defeats in Tipperary's last five league final appearances. Tipperary, however, still top the national league roll of honour with nineteen titles to their name while Kilkenny are second on eighteen.

Tipperary will launch their 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign on Sunday, May 12th away to Cork.

TIPPERARY TRAINING PANEL

Liam Sheedy (Portroe) and his management team, which features Tommy Dunne (Toomevara) and Darragh Egan (Kiladangan), recently named the following pre-season Tipperary senior hurling training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Mark McCarthy (Toomevara), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Seán O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jason Ryan (Toomevara) and David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

