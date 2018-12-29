Tipperary town side St Michael's tipped to retain premier league title

The top of the TSDL Premier League has a familiar ring to it this Christmas as current champions St Michael’s, will once again enjoy the turkey and ham from the summit of South Tipperary football.

The Tipperary town club have put in some excellent performances this season as they have over the past decade or so, but there have been a few cracks emerging with two losses to local rivals Bansha Celtic, in both the pre-season John Delaney Cup, and in a league match last month to make them take stock about strengthening again in the near future.

What the Saints have in abundance however, is consistency. That ability to keep plugging away in the almost certain knowledge that eventually quality will show and they can grind out a result as well as turn on the flashes of brilliance, and take every win they can get before moving on.

They’ve done this in the league, and also in the New Balance Junior Cup where a fifth round home tie awaits, and they will hope that once again, as twice before they can bring that coveted cup back to Cooke Park. They would be a decent each way bet in anyone’s book to go very close to it.

In second spot at the moment are a reinvigorated Peake Villa side who under new management have blended together a very young side who like to play quick passing football, and who are getting the results for trusting in that philosophy. The Thurles side are also still fighting it out in the Junior Cup, and perhaps all they lack at the moment to take that next step up is the kind of consistency that the team above them has excelled at. When they do that, greater honours will surely follow.

The next two teams in the pack after Peake are surprise packets Cahir Park, and the team widely tipped to put in a big push for the league title this season, Bansha Celtic.

The form of the Park is only surprising because they won their place back at the top table of Tipperary football at the beginning of the season after a number years in the First Division. What they have done is trusted in their youth football system and brought through a number of very good young players who have no fear of playing Premier league football. They are a team to watch for the future.

Perhaps the most frustrating team playing in the Premiership this year is Bansha Celtic. The team from West Tipperary looked to have made the breakthrough at the beginning of the season when they won the John Delaney Cup beating St Michael’s in a thrilling game. However they then went on to have a very poor start to the new season dropping points that they weren’t expected to, before getting back in the groove and producing an excellent performance to beat the Saints in a league game at home. They were unable to follow this up however essentially putting themselves out of any title race before the turn of the year.

The bottom half of the table has also thrown up a few surprises. None more so than the fact that the two big Clonmel teams are fighting a relegation battle of sorts.

Clonmel Town have been very inconsistent, being very good one week, but then letting all the good work go to waste but giving away cheap points in subsequent games. The best result of the season came in Dublin in the Junior Cup, a competition they famously won in 1994. The other big Clonmel team, Celtic had a disastrous start to the league campaign. Losing the first four games in a row meant that they were never going to be in a title shake up, but since then they seem to have steadied the ship.

The same cannot be said however for the third Clonmel side, Old Bridge who have lost all of their games so far this season.

That just leaves the intriguing question of who is most likely to join them, with recently promoted Vee Rovers and Tipperary Town being the most likely. The Clogheen side had an excellent start to their first Premier League campaign in over a decade when they went unbeaten in the first five games. But they then suffered a drop in form that has left them vulnerable even though they seem to have gotten back to winning ways in the last couple of games. Tipperary Town are another side to have invested heavily in wonderful facilities since their achieved top flight status and they would be a loss to a very competitive league, but unless they can pick up points on a consistent basis from January onwards, they could easily slip down.