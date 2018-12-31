Tipperary club St. Patrick's elects new officers for 2019

The Annual General Meeting of St. Patrick’s GAA Club (Drangan and Cloneen) took place in December in the Clubhouse in Cloneen.

The Secretary, Treasurer and Chairman all gave their detailed reports on the year just gone and thanked everyone for all their work during the year. The Chairman informed us that work on the hurling wall has started and the wall itself should be up in time for the new season next year. On the night the following positions were filled:

Presidents Jimmy Gleeson, Alan Britton and Frank Britton.

Vice President: Jim McGrath.

Chairman: Jimmy O'Brien

Vice-Chairman: Eugene McCormack

Secretary: Catherine Mockler

Assistant Secretary: Mark Fitzgerald

Treasurer: Colm Duggan

Assistant Treasurer: Eamon Murphy

PRO: Patrick Moroney

Registrar: Michael Broderick

Junior Manager: Michael O’Mahoney

U21 Management: Michael Broderick, Colm Duggan, James Ryan

Minor Management: Jimmy O' Brien, Eamon Hall.

St. Patricks GAA Lotto

Lotto Results 18/12/2018. Numbers Drawn 1 11 26 29No winner & no match 3 winners. 5 lucky dip prizes of €20. Keith Browne Cloneen, Chloe Boland, Drangan, Ellen St. John, Moonverrin, Jim Dunne, Moonverrin, Eugene McCormack, Magoury.

Second Chance lotto for €1,000 Numbers drawn 13,18,23,26. No winners. 5 Christmas Hampers: Claire O’Brien, Guesthouse Drangan, Ellen Hogan Peafield, Peggy Burke and Jeremiah Kiely Cloneen, Brian O’Halloran Drangan, Sally Duggan Drangan.

Thank you all for supporting our local lotto over the year and on behalf of St. Patricks GAA we wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy 2019. Next draw will take place on Wednesday 2nd January 2019.

Thanks for your continued support.

All are welcome to attend the Lotto Draw in the clubrooms at Anner Park at 9.00pm. You can now play St. Patrick's GAA Lotto by logging onto our website "stpatsgaa.ie" and also receive our free fortnightly newsletter. This may be of special interest to those with family or friends away from home.

We are very grateful to Paul O' Halloran of O'Hallorans Gala Shop, Drangan and also to Matt Murphy of Slievenamon Meats, Drangan who have both kindly sponsored the printing of our tickets.We sincerely thank everyone who plays our lotto as it finances the running and development of our clubs.